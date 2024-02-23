Eight Of The Best Dishes To Pair With Pinot Grigio

Pinot grigio goes exceptionally well with many dishes that are easy to cook at home thanks to its unique citrus fruit flavour profiles and delicate sweetness. Picture Shutterstock

Almost as indulgent to say out loud as it is to drink, pinot grigio wine is a crisp and refreshing white wine originally derived from French grapes which spread down Europe through to Italy, now made famous in Northern regions like Lombardy and Veneto, and enjoyed all over the world. It's a light, dry wine, and these qualities make it a very popular choice among easy-drinking whites, especially in the summer.

That's not to say that pinot grigio cannot be enjoyed alongside food.



Because of its unique citrus fruit flavour profiles and delicate sweetness, this wine goes exceptionally well with many dishes that are easy to cook at home.



In this article we're going to pick a few examples and provide you with some culinary inspiration the next time you find yourself picking a bottle off the shelf.

Read on to find eight fantastic dishes to pair with pinot grigio wine.

1. Frutti Di Mare - Seafood Pasta

The most famous food pairing for pinot grigio is seafood. Why? The citrus flavours you'll often find in the wine - think notes of green apple and pear - are what gives it that crispness, coming from an elevated acidity. That makes it a perfect match for the natural salinity in seafood, and what better way to serve it than tossed up in a rich marinara sauce, garlic and some quality linguini or thin, long-form pasta. It's an Italian classic, and paired with a classic Italian wine, it's a match made in heaven. If you don't trust us, ask the experts - who recently convened for the annual Tasmanian Wine Show and know all there is to know about unbeatable food pairings.

2. Grilled Fish With Mango & Avocado

Sticking with our fish theme, a gently pan-seared or grilled fillet of a light, white fish will go down a treat with a delicate pinot grigio in hand. Sometimes simplicity is key. If you can get your hands on some halibut, sole or sea bass, gently grill or cook in the pan with a splash of olive oil, lemon and parsley. The flavour and saltiness of the fish will do all the talking for you.

To counteract the sharp flavours and bring some sweetness to the dish, serve with an uncomplicated mango and avocado salad topped with fresh coriander. Fancy.

3. Pesto Pasta

If, on the other hand, you want to keep it as simple as it gets, you can't go wrong with a comforting pesto pasta. The nuttiness from the parmesan in the pesto will compliment the wine beautifully.

Pick your favourite brand and your favourite pasta shape, chuck a few cherry tomatoes in for a touch of sweet acidity, and you have a dish ready in 15 minutes for a spontaneous lunch or dinner indulgence. If you want to take it up a notch, mix in some pink salmon, which is a great pairing with pinot grigio on its own already.

4. Caprese Salad

If you hadn't noticed, there's a bit of an Italian theme going on here, which makes sense if we're talking about the best dishes to pair with Italy's favourite wine. A caprese salad is a visually arresting, colourful addition to any picnic, dinner party or birthday lunch, and it's also a stand-alone favourite for smaller appetites, or on those really hot days where you just can't be bothered to cook.

It's made of three ingredients: mozzarella, tomato and basil. Either serve with long, alternating slices of thick beef tomatoes and creamy buffalo mozzarella, or mix sweet cherry tomatoes and compact bocconcini. Apply basil leaves generously, sprinkle with flaky sea salt and drizzle with virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction. Simple, but effective.

5. Lemon & Herb Chicken

Chicken also makes for a good pinot grigio match, provided it's cooked in a relatively delicate sauce. A lemon and herb rub will bring out the tartness of the wine without overpowering it, and is a filling but gentle summer meal, especially perfect for entertaining. A splash of wine in the sauce itself will not go amiss either. If you're a caper fan, chicken piccata is a similar dish with an added 'spice', and takes the dish up a notch further.

6. Spring Green Risotto

For a hearty, healthy dinner, a spring risotto will fix you up with all your greens, and bring a bold nuttiness to the pinot grigio that lends well to its light structure. Cook arborio rice with peas, asparagus, artichoke, mange tout, and whatever other vegetables are in season. You don't need to go overboard with this one either, just add some stock, wine, lemon zest, a fresh mint and parmesan garnish, and you'll have a zingy, feelgood supper that feels like eating directly from a garden farm.

7. Shellfish Seafood Platter

As mentioned above, seafood and pinot grigio are two best friends, and no more so than with shellfish. For an extravagant dinner that will have you feeling like you're on holiday somewhere in the Mediterranean, stack up your platter with clams, oysters, mussels, crabs and prawns, just stay away from meatier fish like tuna and lobster.

If that's too much, a simple moules-frites will work a treat, and mussels are really not too difficult to make at home, or you can buy vacuum-packed pre-cooked batches that only need heating. Serve with a gentle sauce of light cream and white wine, then top up your glass with the rest.

8. Cheeseboard

Cheese and wine go well, we know this. However it's not quite as easy as picking your favourite wine and your favourite cheese and consuming them together. There are guidelines when it comes to choosing the best cheese pairing for your wine, and this applies to pinot grigios too. Though there can be variation within the blend, as a general rule, soft, mild cheeses are better than strong, pungent cheeses like cheddar and stilton that can be too much for a mellow pinot grigio. Brie, camembert, gouda and goat's cheese are all excellent choices.

Serve your cheeseboard with melon wrapped in prosciutto for some extra razzle dazzle, and you'll get the same salty to sweet combination we talked about earlier that a pinot grigio adores.

