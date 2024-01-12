North East vineyards shine in annual Tasmanian Wine Show

A number of North Eastern winemakers won big at the Tasmanian Wine Show this week, with exhibitors gathering together to celebrate on Friday.
Some notable mentions include Josef Chromy, winning the Best Sauvignon Blanc trophy, and Pirie, winning two trophies for their NV sparkling and late disgorged.
Velo Wines in Legana also took home two trophies for their Riesling.
Among the trophy winners was Ed Carr, whose 2006 House of Arras Grand Vintage won the Classic Oak Trophy for best Museum Wine.
Mr Carr said the Arras brand prided itself on ageing its wines.
"We've released them quite old, specifically the museum class," he said.
"We had a couple of 2006 ones in there and apparently people liked them.
"Regional shows have a lot of importance, there's always a commercial part of the show with awards and medals, but what this show does is bring the whole wine making community together."
The win didn't come without challenges, as many Tasmanian vineyards struggled with bad weather patterns over the past few years.
"We're always at the mercy of the weather," Mr Carr said.
"It has been tough for people the last few years, Tasmania is challenging in grape growing and that reflects in the cost of the fruit.
"But hopefully this year will compensate in some ways. Globally, Tassie is really starting to shine in terms of wine and other projects."
Tasmanian Wine Show president Penny Jones said she was pleased with the number of entries this year.
"The strike rate was really good, there was a lot across the table in terms of gold, silver and bronze," Ms Jones said.
"There's not that many wines that missed out which is a testament to the quality of how great Tasmanian wines really are."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.