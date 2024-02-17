The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Good News

James 'Turtle' Tyson's maiden Cricket North ton sets up Shamrocks on day one

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated February 17 2024 - 8:43pm, first published 8:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tyson was the star of the show for Westbury. Picture by Craig George
James Tyson was the star of the show for Westbury. Picture by Craig George

Westbury's James Tyson was quick to deflect but it was obvious his maiden Cricket North century meant a lot.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.