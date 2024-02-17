James 'Turtle' Tyson's maiden Cricket North ton sets up Shamrocks on day one

Westbury's James Tyson was quick to deflect but it was obvious his maiden Cricket North century meant a lot.
Scoring 132 off 158 balls, Tyson was a crucial part of Westbury's 295 on day one against Mowbray.
However, his first thought was about the team.
"It was really good but it's not about me, it's about us and it's good to contribute," he said.
"I'm not buying a beer tonight, so that's handy.
"It means a fair bit, there's a lot of good players - especially in this competition - that probably haven't scored a hundred before.
"I probably never thought I was actually going to get one, so I'm pretty happy with it."
Outside of a century in England, which Tyson admitted "probably doesn't count", Saturday's knock was his first.
It comes after growing up at the Shamrocks before he departed to Latrobe, with this season being his third back at the club.
"I'm a local boy and just needed a couple of years away to grow up a bit and I came back and have loved my time here ever since," he said.
Despite putting his side in a strong position, Tyson certainly isn't counting Mowbray out.
Teammate Kieren Hume provided the next best score with 41 off 65 balls at number eight, while Joe Griffin and skipper Joel Lloyd made contrasting 26s in the middle order.
Eagles stalwart James Storay, who played his 200th game over the last two weekends, led the bowling by taking 5-54.
Spencer Hayes, who took the gloves last week in a strange situation, also finished with impressive figures of 3-41.
Mowbray are 3-68 going into next week with Hayes (34 off 43) and nightwatchman Sam Artis (no score off four) at the crease.
At NTCA number two, South Launceston have put themselves in the drivers' seat thanks to a young gun.
Lochlan Taylor made 76 off 107 balls, partnering with Brodie Jarrad (55* off 120) for a 121-run seventh-wicket stand.
"For a kid in his third or fourth game of first-grade cricket, 16 years old, we know he's got the capability but just to see him take an opportunity and grab it with both hands today was super pleasing," captain Jeremy Jackson said.
"The boys are all absolutely stoked for him, he played beautifully and well beyond his years so we're really happy."
Taylor and Jarrad, alongside starts to Oliver Knowles (37), Mitchell Cheesman and Oliver Marshall (both 30) and Jeremy Jackson (29), put the Knights onto a strong total.
They reached 8-284 before declaring and sending Launceston in, which worked wonders.
The Lions finished 1-1 off 5.1 overs, with George McAdam trapping Launceston captain Cam Lynch in front.
"We were getting pretty late in our batting order and we just thought that we could scratch around here for a few more runs and maybe a few more runs next week but at the same time, our innings could be over quickly, so why not," Jackson said on the declaration.
"We just figured the last time they'd probably be wanting to do after five and a half hours in the field would be to come out and face five overs.
"It was probably a little bit aggressive but we thought it would work and it was vindicated in the end there with the really important wicket of Lynchy, who we know can bat long periods of time - so that was really important for us."
Coming into Saturday's match, South Launceston were 2.55 ladder points behind Riverside's second spot, with the Blues on the bye.
Jackson's Knights were looking to secure their finals spot, which a strong performance this weekend could do.
