Big thumbs up from readers for Examiner's no whinge policy

I normally find little with which to agree with the editor, particularly when the mythical "community guidelines" is used to censor, but on this occasion I heartily endorse the rules of the game for this bravely derived, much needed election. Sadly the choices are slim indeed, so if it were personalities we were to vote for the informal 'vote' would win in a landslide. But IF some actual long-needed policies emerge that put the public's needs foremost over that of any party, then at long last we might see progress. Of course that will require Ms. White to have the conviction to dump Mac 1.0 at the very least and to commit unequivocally to two new hospitals, one north, one south, the construction for both to be committed to not simply "considered". Further, we need some actual new, practical ideas to enter the tired narrative, no more of the pie-in-the-sky, speculative thought bubbles please. Here's one to kick off with: Tasmania is unique in countless good ways, but one in which we are uniquely behind is the complete lack of any passenger rail services, in spite of still retaining hundreds if not thousands of km's of serviceable or easily made serviceable track. For too many reasons to mention here, the reinstatement of state-wide passenger rail is the kind of election promise that will gain votes. Policies not personalities please!

