Big thumbs up from readers for Examiner's no whinge policy

In response to the editor's opinion article (Politicians: If you whinge at each other, we may not publish a story, Examiner, February 18 2024).
Well and bravely done! If only other papers followed suit, but News Corp publications in particular love these slanging matches that bounce around in an echo chamber. They do it because they and their readers like all that sh*t. Thinking readers don't.
John Biggs, Launceston
Love it Craig - I support this . Policies over attacks.
Mitch Duhig, Launceston
Bravo well done - policies not potshots.
Mark Dell, Launceston
I normally find little with which to agree with the editor, particularly when the mythical "community guidelines" is used to censor, but on this occasion I heartily endorse the rules of the game for this bravely derived, much needed election. Sadly the choices are slim indeed, so if it were personalities we were to vote for the informal 'vote' would win in a landslide. But IF some actual long-needed policies emerge that put the public's needs foremost over that of any party, then at long last we might see progress. Of course that will require Ms. White to have the conviction to dump Mac 1.0 at the very least and to commit unequivocally to two new hospitals, one north, one south, the construction for both to be committed to not simply "considered". Further, we need some actual new, practical ideas to enter the tired narrative, no more of the pie-in-the-sky, speculative thought bubbles please. Here's one to kick off with: Tasmania is unique in countless good ways, but one in which we are uniquely behind is the complete lack of any passenger rail services, in spite of still retaining hundreds if not thousands of km's of serviceable or easily made serviceable track. For too many reasons to mention here, the reinstatement of state-wide passenger rail is the kind of election promise that will gain votes. Policies not personalities please!
Dale Newman, Launceston
I Like your approach, editor.
Pam Sharpe, Launceston
If the whinge is a relevant part of the story, necessary for context, or the subject of the article, then print it. If not, leave it out.
Glenn Bryan, Launceston
How disgusting, Craig you really need to consider another job if this is your attitude and approach to your role.
What does your employer think of your position?
Alan Charlton, Launceston
Craig you are our new hero! Could you possibly get politicians to be truthful and stop the "scare tactics" that would really make my day.
Patricia Bergman, Launceston
I am reliably informed that should I sign a legal document while under the influence of alcohol or drugs this renders the contract null and void.
This begs the question as to why are our politicians allowed to consume any trace of alcohol while in parliament and making decisions that affect all constituents across the entire continent?
This is not in the public interest!
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
Over the last century huge cigarette organizations fought tooth and nail to convince the public smoking tobacco was not harmful to their health.One of their favourite strategies was to constantly throw curveballs ,doubts, into the mix when the problems associated with smoking tobacco were being discussed.
This created a level of doubt in people's minds and in fact was so successful it unfortunately delayed the demise of smoking tobacco for an agonisingly long period of time.People, of course still smoke tobacco but the number of people smoking tobacco now,at last, has dropped in a very obvious manner .
It is now obvious to me that the curveball strategy used by the tobacco organisations is now being utilised with considerable success by organisations in Australia and elsewhere in relation to the utilization of natural gas to create energy .This is despite the fact that scientists have been saying loudly for many years burning gas is a major cause of human induced climate change.
Natural gas utilization,together with fossil fuels coal and oil, is detrimental to countering the terrible problems associated with human induced climate change.
Brian Measday
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.