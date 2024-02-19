A bumper gallery as mountain bikers long ride to the top of Ben Lomond

The King and Queen of the Mountain sees riders tackle 17.7 kilometres of gravel road as they climb their way 1,050 metres of elevation along Ben Lomond Road from the Ben Lomond BASE to the Ben Lomond Alpine Village.
Former professional cyclist Richie Porte took out the Launceston Mountain Bike Club event in 50 minutes and 42 seconds and he had fellow elite company tied for second.
Scott Bowden and Sam Fox shared the next spot on the podium as Kaydee Raths (one hour, 10 minutes and 54 seconds) took out the women's from Melanie Daniels and Karen Hill.
Examiner Photographer Paul Scambler was on the side of the road to grab these photos as more than 80 riders tackled the dirt road up the mountain.
