Mowbray warrior Storay to play 200th match, proud to be one-club player

Mowbray milestone man James Storay says he'd trade in any personal accolade to win another flag with the Eagles.
The 29-year-old fast bowler, who has played most of his games in top-grade, will notch the rare achievement of 200 senior club games with Mowbray in Cricket North on Saturday.
He'll lead the Eagles' attack when they face South Launceston at NTCA no. 2 in search of their first two-day victory this summer.
Storay has evolved from being a fresh faced first-grade debutant to leading the Eagles' bowling attack in recent years.
The left-armer, who started with the club in under-12s in 2005 and made his first-grade debut at 16, said he took pride in being a one-club player.
He spoke of starting his career as second fiddle to the likes of Jerome Ilingworth, Rik Considine, Wayne Richardson, Liam Reynolds and Andy Gower.
"I've got a lot of respect and love for the Mowbray Cricket Club," he said.
"I've grown up with good mentors and leaders who have taught me things outside of cricket as well and I have made some great mates along the way."
Storay, who tasted top-grade premiership success in 2015-16, is considered one of the competition's quickest and best bowlers.
His captain Luke Scott said his long-time mate was a great club person who had done it all when it came to awards and leading the club, including being a past coach.
"With Jimmy, you 100 per cent know what you're going to get and he's full of passion and energy," he said.
"He's just got a willingness to bowl and bowl and bowl.
"His fitness levels are unbelievable and that it allows him to bowl, at times, 25-30 overs in a day."
South skipper and opener Jeremy Jackson also had praise for the speedster he has faced across many years.
"He's certainly one of the better bowlers across the competition and has been for quite a while with his left-arm pace," he said.
Storay, who admitted years of playing footy and cricket had taken its toll on his body, said fast bowling had become harder as he'd grown older.
After taking a two-year break, he ramped up his fitness preparation in recent seasons to ensure he could help shoulder the load among the Eagles' young bowling unit.
Those under-19 can only bowl a limited amount of overs.
"I've got to be ready all the time," Storay said.
The decorated cricketer is aware it couldn't have happened without his team behind-the-scenes and lauded his wife Rachael and two kids kids Ella, 7, and Hudson, 3.
"I'm very lucky I've got a very supportive wife that allows me to play cricket and footy," the Lilydale Football Club player said.
Riverside are looking to grasp a big opportunity against Westbury in round three of the two-dayers on Saturday at Ingamells Oval.
With the bye in round four, the second-placed Blues are looking to give themselves the best chance of making finals.
Westbury lead the ladder on 87.3 points followed by the Blues (63.9), South Launceston (61.5), Launceston (59.4) and Mowbray (35.7).
Riverside, who have won two on the trot, will be without batting opener Tom Garwood again but will welcome back all-rounder Sol Scott.
"It's really important you go into the bye on a positive note with a bit of momentum," captain Peter New said.
Westbury, who are coming off a well-earned bye, won their round one encounter against Launceston.
Captain Daniel Murfet is expecting a good contest against the Blues who are the only team they've lost to this season.
The Shamrocks are feeling refreshed after their stunning January which featured Twenty20 and one-day grand final wins.
"It's been nice for the boys who were pretty tired and cricketed out after the big three games in three days and then finishing off with the (one-day) final," Murfet said.
He noted all-rounder Joel Lloyd was under an injury cloud with a side strain and may miss Saturday's play.
At NTCA no. 2, Mowbray and South Launceston will both be chasing their first two-day win of the season in the annual Ponting Young Memorial Shield match.
Mowbray suffered a narrow loss to Launceston last weekend after gallantly attacking the game and nearly reversing the result.
Scott said it was great to see teenager Brock Whitchurch step up and make 89 from 68 balls but it was disappointing the Eagles dropped catches.
"Going into a game at NTCA no. 2 where chances are generally hard to create, we need to be ready to take them," he said.
Scott added Whitchurch had brought great excitement which was rubbing off on his teammates.
"First grade certainly hasn't overawed him, he's come in and played his shots," he said of the St Patrick's College Year 12 student.
"Some of the stuff he did last week was quite phenomenal."
The Eagles take on a South outfit eager to bounce back after letting the game slip against Riverside last round.
Jackson said the Knights' challenge was converting after getting into winning positions.
He pointed to the fact they were 4-190 chasing 237 runs last week before they lost 6-8.
"There are no easy games in the Cricket North comp this year which is great from a competition perspective so we're fully expecting another tough game," Jackson said.
Strong batter Mackenzie Barker comes back into the side after being unavailable.
School cricket will impact selection in week two for both teams. Launceston have the bye.
