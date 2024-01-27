The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

O'Mahony delivers with bat and ball as Raiders continue resurgence

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated January 27 2024 - 6:34pm, first published 6:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sam O'Mahony cemented his all-rounder status by leading the way with bat and ball for Greater Northern Raiders on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.