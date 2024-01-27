O'Mahony delivers with bat and ball as Raiders continue resurgence

Sam O'Mahony cemented his all-rounder status by leading the way with bat and ball for Greater Northern Raiders on Saturday.
On the opening day of his team's two-day Cricket Tasmania Premier League clash with Kingborough, the Devonport talent top scored before ripping into the opponents' top order.
Losing the toss and being sent into bat, Raiders were all out for 209 in 65.2 overs at UTAS Stadium.
By stumps, the visitors had reached 2-88 with captain Dylan Hay unbeaten on 35.
Looking to bounce back from the agonising seven-run loss to Clarence last Sunday, Raiders lost three of their top five for a combined total of one run off eight deliveries but recovered to post a respectable score.
Coming in at seven, O'Mahony hit 71 off 91 deliveries which included 10 fours and both of his team's sixes.
Cooper Anthes (34 off 49), Lachlan Clark (28) and Kaidyn Apted (23) provided plenty of support as Alex Vincent dominated with the ball, taking 5-48 along with six maidens, as all five bowlers took wickets.
O'Mahony then dismissed both openers on his way to figures of 2-10 off 10 overs.
Raiders' innings was about par on a day when New Town and Lindisfarne were dismissed for 256 and 200 respectively.
Hobart Hurricanes big hitter Mitch Owen went big for New Town against University, compiling 117 off just 99 balls which included 13 fours and four sixes.
However, with eight single-figure contributions around him at New Town Oval, Owen was grateful for the support of Joe Randall, whose patient 59 not out came off 110 balls.
Owen's Big Bash League teammate Paddy Dooley eventually caught him out while also taking 4-73.
University are yet to bat.
Lindisfarne's total against South Hobart Sandy Bay at Lindisfarne Oval was more of a team effort.
Mowbray's Jarrod Freeman continued his excellent form with the bat, leading the way with 53 off 61.
Tom McGann added 47 and captain Mac Wright 27 as Freeman's fellow George Town[ product Gabe Bell led the bowling figures with 3-34.
Like O'Mahony, Freeman proceeded to deliver on both fronts, taking 2-6 off eight overs at an economy of just 0.75 as the Sharks reached 3-55 off 27 overs at stumps.
Tom Willoughby made 27 while opener Kayden Hine has absorbed 76 deliveries to be 19 not out.
North Hobart produced the day's best bowling display, dismissing Glenorchy for 113.
Tom Rogers' figures of 3-13 came off nine overs at an economy of 1.44 as Robb Macmillan continued the miserly theme with 2-13 off seven.
Brandon Kopper's 37 was Glenorchy's only score over 20.
North Hobart were 1-64 at stumps with captain Jack White (35) and another Hurricane, Caleb Jewell (22), the not out batsmen.
All games are due to conclude on Sunday.
Raiders women are also looking to bounce back from a narrow loss, by just one run to New Town on Sunday.
Darren Simmonds' team hit the Midland Highway again for a one-dayer against North Hobart at the TCA Ground.
The fixture will be Sascha Lowry's last Raiders game before she heads to Western Australia for university studies while Ella Scolyer is also unavailable.
Tigers teammates Sasha Moloney and Hayley Silver-Holmes will be rested ahead of upcoming WNCL commitments.
