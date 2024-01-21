Last-wicket stands fall agonisingly short for both Raiders teams

Two gutsy last-wicket partnerships both had heart-breaking finishes for the Greater Northern Raiders.
Both teams looked in all sorts of trouble when the ninth wicket fell in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League contests at opposite ends of the state.
At New Town Oval, Alice McLauchlan and Monique Booth came together with Raiders' women's side still needing 30 for victory. They managed 28 before McLauchlan was caught by Vanessa Dobson off the bowling of Bethany Lane from the first ball of the 48th over to hand New Town a one-wicket win.
Winning the toss and opting to field, Raiders had restricted New Town to 7-206 off 48 overs.
Scottish captain Kathryn Bryce dominated an innings short on boundaries, claiming three of her team's five en route to 83 when she was run out by Sasha Moloney and Emma Manix-Geeves.
Tanja Lee made 29, Callie Wilson 28 and Lane 21 as Moloney (2-34) and Hayley Silver-Holmes (2-42) led the wicket-taking.
In reply, five of the Raiders' top six departed for single figures but Silver-Holmes proved the notable exception. Coming in at five, the Hurricanes and Tigers all-rounder hit eight of her team's 12 boundaries on her way to 73 off 83 balls.
Montana Bradley also chipped in with 43 off 71 as Kathryn Bryce took 4-21 as the Raiders were dismissed for 205.
Meanwhile at Latrobe Oval, Lachlan Clark and Kaidyn Apted came together with the men's side still needing 48 runs for victory. They remained unbeaten but the run-chase fell an agonising seven short.
Apted made 23 not out off 22 and Clark 12 not out off 28 taking their team to 9-179 in pursuit of Clarence's 9-186.
Another excellent bowling display by Sam O'Mahony helped restrict the visitors.
Continuing to cement his status as a genuine all-rounder, O'Mahony took 4-36 off his 10 overs as Apted, Dravid Rao, Ishang Shah and Ethan Clark claimed a wicket each.
Captain Michael Jones (52) top scored with Connor O'Brien and Tom Vaughan both making 29 and Kieran Elliott 22 before being run out by that man O'Mahony.
Elliott exacted revenge by claiming O'Mahony for a five-ball duck but Charlie Eastoe (26), Cooper Anthes and Ishang Shah (both 24) kept the Raiders ticking along.
