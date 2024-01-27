United lock in striker ahead of second NPL Tasmania campaign

Launceston United has announced a major signing as the club gears up for its second full season in the NPL Tasmania.
Ayouba Kanneh is a 23-year-old Australian striker who arrives at Birch Avenue following NPL experience in Western Australia with Floreat Athena as well as in the NPL 3 in Melbourne.
United's technical director Frank Compton said the club was delighted with the signing.
"This kind of signing is important to support the direction the club is taking in 2024," he said.
"Ayouba made a strong impression while on trial recently and ultimately earned himself this opportunity to impress in the NPL."
Kanneh will be pivotal to the plans of incoming coach Lino Sciulli, who takes charge with assistant Darren Cook after previous spells in the NPL Tasmania with Northern Rangers and Launceston City.
"Lino and Darren are keen to support and develop Ayouba and we look forward to continuing preparations for the season ahead," Compton added.
Ayouba said he couldn't wait to get to United.
"I'm very excited to start a new chapter in my early career," he said.
"I'm excited about the club's project and plans. My goal is to help the club achieve its objective this year, which is to win games."
United were a late addition to the men's statewide competition last season, finishing with 19 losses and two draws, but are confident they can make a bigger impact after a full pre-season.
Sciulli's men begin their campaign with three straight home games beginning with the visit of Gelnorchy on Saturday, March 16, at 4.30pm.
The club has already confirmed the return of many of its senior regulars including last season's captain Connor Reading plus Aidan Rigby, Christian Byard, Joel Digney, Will Spicer, and Tom McTigue.
