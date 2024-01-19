Were you at the TCL T20 grand final? Check out our photos

About 250 people attended Thursday night's Tasmanian Cricket League Twenty20 grand final between Longford and Launceston Nepali at Perth Cricket Ground.
The Tigers, who won their eighth T20 flag and back-to-back premierships, made 5-188 before keeping Nepali to 50 runs from 12.1 overs.
Longford's Jackson Blair was awarded player of the match for his 94 runs from 50 balls.
The Examiner's Craig George captured these snaps.
