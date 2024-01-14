Coffee and community the winning blend for new small business

After years of dreaming about opening her own coffee van, Launceston's Ella McKenzie has made her fantasy a reality - with a little help from her dad.
The 22-year-old took the plunge to create Brewed Bliss after the van came up for sale last year.
"It was an opportunity I couldn't pass up, and my dad has helped me a lot along the way," she said.
"I wouldn't have been able to have done it without him.
"He helped me paint it white - it was a red colour before, and we decorated it to how I envisioned it."
Ms McKenzie said opening a small business at her age was daunting, but she was enjoying things so far.
"It was scary, but it's also been so amazing," she said.
"I'm pretty proud of myself and what I've achieved."
When she's not making a great cup of Joe, Ms McKenzie works as an ophthalmic technician at the Launceston Eye Institute.
"We opened the van late last year, and since then, I've just been doing events because I still work full-time," she said.
"Going from my job as an ophthalmic technician to making coffee is quite a change, but it definitely keeps things interesting.
"Right now, the van is more of a side hustle, but I would love to grow my business if I can."
Ms McKenzie said since opening, she has taken her mobile coffee trailer to a number of local events, offering baked goods and coffee for the ultimate weekend treat.
"I've been to a few sporting events, mainly cycling," she said.
"And the support I've received so far has been really great.
"It's nice to see the community get behind my local business, and hopefully, we'll go to more in the future."
A coffee lover herself, Ms McKenzie said her go-to order was an almond latte.
"When it comes to the perfect cup, the ingredients you use matter," she said.
"The coffee you use is the most important - the beans definitely make or break it.
"We use Doppio's in Launceston for all of our supply needs."
