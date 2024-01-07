Hey, Dr Google: Tasmania's most searched health conditions revealed

The internet has changed how we work, shop, and interpret our health, so it's no surprise that search engines have become one of the first places we turn to when we become unwell.
"Dr Google" has become one of the primary resources for information on medical conditions and symptoms, so what are Tasmanians searching for the most?
An analysis of Google Trends data has revealed diabetes as the most-searched for condition in Tasmania over the past 12 months.
According to the Department of Health, diabetes is a condition where your body has difficulty converting glucose (sugar) into energy, leading to high blood sugar levels (hyperglycaemia).
Diabetes can cause tiredness, blurred vision, thirst, and damage to the heart, kidneys, eyes, and nerves over time.
Research by the Australian Institute of Health and Wellbeing (AIHW) found that in 2018, the prevalence of type 1 diabetes among children and young adults was highest in Tasmania.
The current rate of registrations with the National Diabetes Services Scheme (NDSS) for Tasmania is 5.4 per cent, while 17.1 per cent of people aged 65 years reported having diabetes.
Of all persons diagnosed with diabetes and registered with the NDSS, those registered with type 2 diabetes are the most common.
Other top conditions commonly searched for by Tasmanians include arthritis, diarrhea, constipation, and thyroid problems.
The summer period led to an increase in search queries for allergy symptoms, COVID-19 symptoms, sciatica, and psoriasis.
Diabetes was also the most commonly searched-for health condition across all of Australia, and 57 other countries, including Bahrain, Iceland, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, and The Bahamas.
Otherwise, Australia's most commonly searched health topics included sinus issues, asthma, stroke, and migraines.
