Urgent call for Tasmanian donors as thousands needed to meet demand

Tasmanians are being urged to roll up their sleeves and donate blood, plasma, and platelets this holiday period.
Australia's national blood bank, Red Cross Lifeblood, said more than 2450 additional donors are needed across Tasmania and Victoria to meet current demands.
Lifeblood executive director of donor experience, Cath Stone, said while the organisation was overjoyed by the response to its Christmas blood blitz, hundreds of donations were still urgently required.
"Australians have rallied to donate blood and plasma over the festive season and support patients who rely on blood products for their life-saving treatments," Ms Stone said.
She said maintaining supplies during the holidays was always a seasonal challenge for Lifeblood.
"As we head into another long weekend, we historically see a drop in the number of people donating," Ms Stone said.
"These blood and plasma donors have the potential to help patients relying on blood products during this time."
Ms Stone said every 18 seconds, someone somewhere in Australia will rely on blood over the coming days, whether that is for serious accidents, surgery, complicated births, or cancer treatment.
"Donating blood takes about an hour, but it's a gift that will make a real difference to a patient's life," Ms Stone said.
"More and more people are eligible to donate every year, and a reminder to all our people that lived in the UK you may now be eligible.
"We've got regular updates to our eligibility, so check online to see if you may be eligible."
Donor centres are open throughout the New Year break, with 24 donor centres around the country opening their doors on New Year's Day.
Kristy Crawford is one Launceston resident who took up the call, having made her 116th blood donation at the Lifeblood Launceston donor centre on Friday, December 29.
To book a donation like Ms Crawford - and check which donor centres are open over the holiday season - call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au, or download the free Donate Blood app.
