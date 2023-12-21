The Examiner
Meet the cardiologist who's helped thousands of Tasmanians after 60 years on the job

Updated December 22 2023 - 8:01am, first published 4:00am
Associate Professor Don McTaggart, a local cardiologist, is retiring from private practice after 63 years as a doctor. Picture by Phillip Biggs
For more than 60 years, Associate Professor Don McTaggart AM has waged a formidable war against heart disease, helping thousands of Tasmanians receive life-changing care while also reshaping the face of rural medicine.

