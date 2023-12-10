Southern stars shine brightest as Raiders relinquish T20 crown

Greater Northern Raiders women relinquished their Cricket Tasmania Premier League Twenty20 crown after losing the grand final to perennial rivals North Hobart.
A year after steamrolling the Demons by eight wickets, the team was unable to repeat the feat as their star-studded opponents proved too strong with both bat and ball.
After restricting the Raiders to 5-115, North Hobart rarely looked troubled as partnerships of 40, 16, 32, nine and 19 saw them safely home to victory with six wickets and two overs to spare.
The result was hard to take for Darren Simmonds' team who had shared two victories apiece with the Demons this season as well as the last two T20 titles.
After losing the toss and being sent into bat at the TCA Ground, a 46-run partnership between Hayley Silver-Holmes and Montana Bradley revived a Raiders innings which was looking in a dodgy state of health at 4-59.
Openers Emma Manix-Geeves and Ava Curtis went cheaply and although the returning Sasha Moloney (18) attempted a fightback, when Meg Radford became the third batter to depart on single figures, the odds were stacked against the visitors.
Playing against several of her Tasmanian Tigers and Hobart Hurricanes teammates, Silver-Holmes took no prisoners, rattling up 47 off just 40 balls, including four of her team's seven boundaries.
After taking her team into three figures with their only six off the last ball of the penultimate over, the 20-year-old all-rounder began the last with another boundary before being bowled off the second-to-last ball of the innings.
Sascha Lowry promptly kept the momentum going with a four off her only delivery as Bradley contributed a valuable 13 not out and Clare Scott (2-25) finished as the Demons' only multiple wicket-taker.
North Hobart were without Elyse Villani but still had plenty of international experience in their top order as Naomi Stalenberg made 19 off 17, Nicola Carey 40 off 25 and Molly Strano an unbeaten run-a-ball 26 including the winning run.
Raiders looked in trouble from the moment Melodie Armstrong hit North's only six off the ninth ball of the chase and by the time they made their first breakthrough, the hosts already had a third of their required runs.
Hannah Magor (1-20) and Radford (1-23) took two of the wickets as Monique Booth and Manix-Geeves both executed run-outs.
It was the third year running that the teams had contested the CTPL T20 grand final, Raiders winning last year's decider.
The Raiders men were unable to provide any inspiration for their women's team, losing the curtain-raising T20 fixture by nine wickets in just 10.1 overs.
Sent into bat, the Raiders posted 8-101 with coach Alistair Taylor providing their only major contribution of 37 off 29 balls including three of the team's five fours and their only six.
Joe Griffin made 15, Miles Barnard 11 and Cooper Anthes and Kaidyn Apted 10 apiece as Robb Macmillan took 4-23.
The North Hobart top order made short work of the chase as Launceston product Alex Pyecroft hit 37 not out and Corey Murfet added 43 with Riley Donlon (1-25) claiming the only wicket.
The result completed a disappointing weekend for the Northern team which lost a double-header at Twin Ovals on Saturday.
Raiders will play twice when UTAS Stadium hosts three CTPL T20 matches next Saturday.
