The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Southern stars shine brightest as Raiders relinquish T20 crown

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated December 10 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Silver-Holmes during her innings of 47 for the Greater Northern Raiders against North Hobart. Pictures by Solstice Digital
Hayley Silver-Holmes during her innings of 47 for the Greater Northern Raiders against North Hobart. Pictures by Solstice Digital

Greater Northern Raiders women relinquished their Cricket Tasmania Premier League Twenty20 crown after losing the grand final to perennial rivals North Hobart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.