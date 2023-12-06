Raiders stare down big guns and present solid case for title defence

Returning captain Sasha Moloney headlines the weapons Greater Northern Raiders will use in the face of North Hobart's big guns.
For the third year running, the Cricket Tasmania Premier League Twenty20 grand final will feature the same two teams with all indicators suggesting the closest contest yet.
With one trophy apiece and two victories each from their four encounters this season, the teams are hard to split as Darren Simmonds' Raiders seek to replicate last season's eight-wicket win.
"Any time you win a final and get to lift a cup it's a memorable experience and it was our first title," the coach recalled.
"But that's in the past now and we've had a lot of change this year - probably only half the side that played in that game are playing again. So we need to step up to the plate with those coming in and do our best to defend the title."
Sunday's decider at the TCA Ground will be packed with national and international performers as Moloney and Hayley Silver-Holmes return from Big Bash League commitments with the Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes respectively against a Demons side which opened with Naomi Stalenberg, Elyse Villani, Nicola Carey and Molly Strano against Clarence last week.
"That's a lot of high-end talent that significantly strengthens their side but it's great for our players because we want to play against the best," Simmonds added.
"We like to see younger players coming in and getting an opportunity to see what they are made of against strong opposition - players like Ava Curtis, Meg Radford and Sascha Lowry have a chance to show selectors they can perform.
"We are getting a bit of a rivalry going with North Hobart. They have been a successful club for a long time and we really look forward to our battles. There's never been a lot between us and they bring through really good local players similar to what we do plus we have a good rivalry in big finals and this year have both won two games each."
Although Julia Cavanough is injured and Charlotte Layton unavailable, Curtis and Alice McLauchlan will grace the occasion having missed last year's grand final due to under-19 national championship commitments. Curtis and Emma Manix-Geeves - who hit an unbeaten half-century in last year's final - are set to make their 50th appearances for Raiders.
However, Simmonds was particularly delighted to welcome back his Star all-rounder.
"We've been granted dispensation for Sasha Moloney to play which is great and North Hobart supported that. She is a great inclusion for us and is a terrific leader.
"She has had a leadership role for Tasmania and the Hurricanes and brings great stability to our team. She is really good with the bat, has a big role with the ball and her fielding is second to none - she holds her position as a fielder alone - so is the complete package. Combine her leadership with those three strong skill sets and that's a big inclusion."
The fixture will be Raiders' first in a month, having not played since a double-header - also against North Hobart - in Latrobe on November 12.
The grand final is schedule for 2.30pm and will follow a men's T20 fixture between the same two sides in the morning.
