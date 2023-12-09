One-day finals race: Shamrocks safe, South sweating on other results

South Launceston will be sweating on the Cricket North West results next weekend with fifth-placed Ulverstone still a chance to make the Greater Northern Cup one-day finals.
On Saturday night, Cricket North West Play HQ showed second-placed South on 56 points, Burnie on 55, Sheffield on 51 and Ulverstone on 48.
The CNW sides have one more round to go next weekend because they are catching up on round six which the Cricket North teams played on Sunday, November 5.
Sheffield play Burnie which further adds to the intrigue. The top four make finals and teams get eight points for a win while there are also bonus points up for grabs.
It comes after the Knights failed to sew up a finals spot in their final home-and-away match against Launceston on Saturday.
South skipper Jeremy Jackson hopes the Knights have done enough.
"A win today would have put things beyond doubt so it was all in our hands but now that we've lost that game we're at the mercy of some other results," he said.
"We just have to wait and see how things pan out.
"I think our guys have deserved a finals berth in the one-day competition given the cricket we have played for the Lions' share of the one-day comp but that doesn't mean it will happen, we'll have to wait and see."
Meanwhile, Westbury have locked-in a home final after finishing well clear of the pack on 78 points.
"It is a good achievement and we love to acknowledge that but to get silverware you've got to do the job when it's crunch time," captain Daniel Murfet said.
He added Shamrocks still hadn't played their best cricket and he hopes they'll bring that in the finals.
Saturday produced intriguing matches.
Launceston coach Heath Clayton explained his team's clash against South Launceston started an hour late because the outer wicket was damp at NTCA no. 1.
It meant the teams lost half an hour of play overall (four overs each) because they were allowed to play until 6pm.
The Lions made 9-183 from their 46 overs before South finished on 8-175.
Will Bennett was the match-winner after scoring 74 from 126 balls after the number four helped his team recover from 3-10.
The Lions' middle-order were more than supportive as Tom Beaumont (33), Matthew Woods (24) and Archie Wilkinson (23) added 80 runs between them.
South were well-served by Graham Donaldson and Josh Freestone who picked up three pegs each.
The Knights' chase was ticking along well with Oliver Knowles (45) impressive on his return from the under-19 national carnival.
Reliable middle-order batter Nathan Philip, who hasn't had too many chances to bat this season due to dominant wins, picked up the baton and whacked 53 from 52, including one six.
South's chances took a blow when Philp was caught off Jonah Cooper's pace and talented youngster Tom Hawkins, who scored 22 not out, worked with the tail to get the Knights within eight runs by the end.
Meanwhile at Ingamells Oval, Westbury's Ollie Wood took 5-32 to win the Make Runs Maxi match medal and lead his team to a hard-fought victory.
Mowbray made 142 from 46.3 overs in response to the Shamrocks' 177 on a slow wicket and windy day.
It was a mighty fightback by the Shamrocks who were 3-2 thanks to a stunning spell from Mowbray's Jimmy Storay who finished with 5-28.
Storay bowled out openers Joel Lloyd and Adam House for ducks and then Brock Whitchurch ran out Wood for a duck too.
Daniel Murfet (50) and Dean Thiesfield (57 from 56) were all also in player-of-the-match contention for putting on a 77-run partnership to get Westbury to 4-79.
Murfet lauded Thiesfield's striking of the ball and attacking approach while he tried to lock-in at the other end.
The Eagles played a more conventional innings with their top three getting starts. But it unraveled after they reached 100, losing 4-12 after being 4-106.
Wood claimed all four of those wickets so it made sense he was acknowledged.
Spencer Hayes was Mowbray's great hope, staying at the crease until the end and making 48.
Wynyard (4-131) defeated Latrobe (10-130), Burnie (7-233) overcame Devonport (10-57) and Ulverstone (1-182) beat Sheffield (10-176) on the coast.
