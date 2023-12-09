The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

One-day finals race: Shamrocks safe, South sweating on other results

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
December 9 2023 - 9:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Westbury's Ollie Wood who took 5-32 was awarded the Make Runs Maxi player of the match medal. Picture by Rod Thompson
Westbury's Ollie Wood who took 5-32 was awarded the Make Runs Maxi player of the match medal. Picture by Rod Thompson

South Launceston will be sweating on the Cricket North West results next weekend with fifth-placed Ulverstone still a chance to make the Greater Northern Cup one-day finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.