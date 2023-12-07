Westbury, Mowbray take great pride in playing for Make Runs Maxi Shield

"He's still very much thought of in our current playing group."
Isaac 'Maxi' Walters' legacy lives on in the Cricket North competition and playing for the Make Runs Maxi Shield means a lot to Westbury skipper Daniel Murfet and his team.
The Shamrocks will host Mowbray in the annual memorial game on Saturday at Ingamells Oval.
Walters, who passed away in 2017 when he was 16, played cricket for the Shamrocks and had numerous friends who still play for the Eagles.
Walters was a St Patrick's College student and played cricket for the school.
"A lot of us were still around when he was and it's something never too far away from the front of our minds," Murfet said.
"It's really special to have a day dedicated to his memory for the club and to raise some awareness and money."
Make Runs Maxi is a not-for-profit charity aiming to enhance positive social and emotional health and well-being.
The charity will be running a raffle throughout the day with all proceeds from that as well as the barbecue to go towards the foundation.
The best player of the match will also be recognised.
Westbury won last year's close encounter, posting 7-182 while chasing 180 at Invermay Park.
The Eagles' Jimmy Storay scored 58 runs and took 3-28 while the Shamrocks' Nathan Parkin notched 83, Ollie Wood hit 64 not out and Liam Ryan took 5-49.
Ryan was judged player of the match.
There's also an annual Make Runs Maxi football match between NTFA premier sides Deloraine and Longford. Walters played for both clubs.
The Shamrocks are also having a sponsors and past players function from 12pm on Saturday.
They are celebrating premiership reunion years 1953-54 (A grade), 1983-84 (third grade) and 2013-14 (A grade and third grade) with all past players and supporters welcome.
Make Runs Maxi Shield
Westbury v Mowbray
10.30am, Saturday, Ingamells Oval
