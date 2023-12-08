Hospitality runs in the blood of the family behind newly opened Hodgy's

Hospitality runs in the blood of the Hodgetts, and Dunks, with the sixth generation picking up the mantle at Hodgy's Bar.
The recently opened pub on Cameron Street, at the former Firestorm Restaurant, is a family affair.
Andrew Hodgetts said they decided to open predominantly for his daughters Mataya and Amity, and their cousin Jess Dunk, to have some work.
Mataya, Amity and Jess are all six generation publicans. Rolling through the generations, they've owned pubs from Rockhampton to Queensland through to the West Coast.
"My ex-wife, the kids' mum, we've been in and out of the hospitality game," Mr Hodgetts said.
"Her mum and dad were in bars and poubs and hotels, the grandparents were the same."
Ms Dunk said her family was behind XXXX pushing its claim for territory further north in Queensland.
Despite juggling another full-time job, Mr Hodgetts said he couldn't resist the opportunity to open something at the venue.
"If you've been in hospitality, you can't get it out of you blood," Mr Hodgetts said.
"I read the story on Firestorm in the newspaper ... and I thought 'what a great venue'.
"It's not too big, it's not too small. It's just the right size for us as a family unit."
Open from 10am daily, Hodgy's bar offers breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as beverages.
Since opening, Mr Hodgetts said the response had been excellent.
"I've been out of the game for five years before I came in here, and the market's changed," he said.
"What we're drinking now compared to say what we were doing fie years ago, the choice of alcohol is just crazy now compared to back when I first started pouring drinks and you had one bottle of gin available."
The historic building that's more than 100-years-old now is the home to a 24-year-old mirror with the word "Hodgy's" emblazed on it.
"It's just a fantastic little space," Mr Hodgetts said.
"It's great that I can work with my kids now they're old enough to do so, it's great having Jessica and a couple of extra staff and a good chef."
