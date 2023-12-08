The Examiner
Home/News/Business
Our Business

Hospitality runs in the blood of the family behind newly opened Hodgy's

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
December 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amity, Mataya and Andrew Hodgetts and Jessica Dunk ready for business at the recently opened Hodgy's Bar. Picture by Craig George
Amity, Mataya and Andrew Hodgetts and Jessica Dunk ready for business at the recently opened Hodgy's Bar. Picture by Craig George

Hospitality runs in the blood of the Hodgetts, and Dunks, with the sixth generation picking up the mantle at Hodgy's Bar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help