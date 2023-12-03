Three figures again for Curtis as South, Blues produce victories

South Launceston's Ava Curtis has joined her co-coach Belinda Wegman by hitting her second Cricket North women's century.
The 17-year-old smacked an unbeaten 124 from 62 balls, hitting 11 fours and four sixes against Launceston as South Launceston made 1-216 from their 20 overs.
Alice McLauchlan was unbeaten on 38, while Amy Duggan was dismissed for 30, run out by Tamzin Arnold.
Launceston finished their 20 overs on 5-57 as Mary Broadhurst top-scored with 17 and Ashlee Scott took 2-15 off three overs.
The century was Curtis' second in a month, scoring an unbeaten 106 off 62 balls against Riverside on November 4.
She leads the Cricket North women's competition, having scored 276 runs at an average of 188 across seven innings.
The Launceston Grammar School student was recently called up to the Tasmanian female second XI in South Australia, scoring two.
When selected, she credited her strong start to the season to a big pre-season under Cricket Tasmania's Emerging Tigers program.
"In the Emerging Tigers program, we've had a pretty long pre-season starting from about June, so Meg [Radford] and I train twice a week with Alistair Taylor and it's been pretty intense with running, gym and skills," she said last month.
"So I put it down to that and obviously having the support behind me and the opportunity to bat higher for Raiders this year."
In the round's other game, Riverside defeated Westbury by nine wickets.
The Shamrocks made 7-56 as Alysha Jackson and Sophie Parkin both took 2-5 before Riverside's Elyse Page (24) and Charlotte Layton (18*) steered the ship home.
Imogen Gunn (1-5) took the Shamrocks' sole wicket.
