The Examinersport
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket
Good News

Three figures again for Curtis as South, Blues produce victories

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated December 3 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ava Curtis and Alice McLauchlan celebrate together. Picture by Paul Scambler
Ava Curtis and Alice McLauchlan celebrate together. Picture by Paul Scambler

South Launceston's Ava Curtis has joined her co-coach Belinda Wegman by hitting her second Cricket North women's century.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help