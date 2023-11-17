Northern cricketers earn rare Tasmanian female second XI opportunity

Cricket North's finest will be in the thick of things as Tasmania fields its first female second XI team in a number of years.
Greater Northern Raiders trio Emma Manix-Geeves, Ava Curtis and Meg Radford have been named, alongside former teammate Kate Sherriff, for two one-day matches against South Australia next week.
"It's so good that there are finally opportunities for people in the North to get recognised as well," Curtis said.
"I think NTCA cricket is obviously where it all starts for the Northern girls so I think the second XI is a really good start to progressing further in cricket."
For 17-year-old Curtis, the opportunity comes at a fantastic time.
She is comfortably the highest run-scorer in the Cricket North Women's competition, scoring 215 runs at an average of 107.5, which includes a match-winning century against Riverside.
The talented all-rounder puts it all down to a lengthy pre-season alongside Radford.
"In the Emerging Tigers program, we've had a pretty long pre-season starting from about June, so Meg and I train twice a week with Alistair Taylor and it's been pretty intense with running, gym and skills," she said.
"So I put it down to that and obviously having the support behind me and the opportunity to bat higher for Raiders this year."
Curtis is predicting tough competition against the South Australian side on Tuesday and Thursday but is ready to take on the challenge of bowling to better batters and facing faster bowlers.
The squad will be led by head coach of the female pathway program Natalie Schilov, who is looking forward to seeing female second XI back on the Cricket Tasmania calendar.
"We've got a huge focus on playing more cricket and these opportunities are vital for players on the fringe of our elite teams to continue to develop their game," Schilov said.
"It also offers a stretch opportunity for our pathway athletes striving to earn a contract and reward for performances in club cricket."
The men's second XI side also play next week, facing Victoria from Monday to Thursday, with Riverside's Aidan O'Connor retaining his spot.
