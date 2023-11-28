Raiders handed date with destiny in third-straight women's T20 grand final

The Greater Northern Raiders women won't be lacking motivation for their third-straight Twenty20 grand final.
Not only will the team have gone a month without playing together but they will be the headline act for a club double-header with the men's team also playing at the same venue.
Cricket Tasmania Premier League has locked in Sunday, December 10, as the date for the showdown between Raiders and perennial grand final opponents North Hobart.
The match will be played at the TCA Ground with an afternoon start meaning Darren Simmonds' team won't have to set off from Launceston at the crack of dawn.
They will also be able to watch the men play a Twenty20, also against North Hobart, which begins at 10am.
"We are happy with that, it's worked out OK," Simmonds said of the schedule.
However, a series of weather cancellations plus a free weekend coming up means the match will be the Raiders' first since they took on North Hobart in a double-header at Latrobe on November 12.
The teams enjoyed a win apiece that day and have also shared the last two T20 titles with Raiders the reigning champions after an eight-wicket win at the same venue a year ago.
Emma Manix-Geeves (51 not out) and Meg Radford (30 plus 3-5 off four overs) were the stars that day when Elyse Villani (55) and Clare Scott (21 not out) were unable to get the Demons home.
Manix-Geeves and Ava Curtis could have further cause for celebration in the grand final with both set to make their 50th appearance for the Raiders. Hannah Magor and Charlotte Layton will have to wait one more game as both sit on 48.
North Hobart secured home advantage after finishing top of the T20 ladder with seven wins and three losses while the Raiders finished 5-3 with four no-results. The teams shared two wins apiece from their four encounters - Raiders falling 25 runs short and then winning by 18 most recently at Latrobe.
The grand final will fit into a hectic period of fixtures across the state. Alistair Taylor's Raiders men's team will spend the weekend in the capital with an afternoon T20 double-header against Kingborough and New Town at Kingston's Twin Ovals on Saturday, December 9.
Monday, December 11, will see the Hobart Hurricanes begin their Big Bash League campaign at Launceston's UTAS Stadium against Sydney Sixers from 7.15pm.
Meanwhile the Tasmanian Tigers will continue their pursuit of a third-straight Women's National Cricket League titles when they host South Australia at Bellerive Oval from 2pm on Tuesday, December 12.
The Raiders women's side's one-day game against North Hobart, which had been scheduled for Sunday, December 10, has been moved to Sunday, January 7, at Soldiers' Memorial Oval.
Raiders men will continue to hunt for their first win of the season with two fixtures down south this weekend.
Fresh from a 38-run first-innings loss to Glenorchy, they face South Hobart Sandy Bay in a one-day on Saturday before a T20 against University on Sunday.
