Sustainable fashion making a splash with new vintage shop opening

A '90s ski jacket purchased six years ago was the inspiration for Tess Robertson to dive into sustainable fashion, ultimately opening her own store, Tassie Twos Vintage.
The shopfront full of one-of-a-kind clothing and accessories of '90s and Y2K fashion opened at 122-124 Charles Street, Launceston in October.
The store aims to keep fashion circular, which she said was appealing to younger people with sustainability at the forefront of their minds.
"One of the biggest motivating factors was for this to be a sustainable endeavour by not purchasing anything new," Miss Robertson said.
"I love how people can express themselves with clothing, and I think people have the ability to be unique with vintage clothing.
"You're probably never going to see anyone wearing the same thing as you."
She said a huge part of her business was being part of stopping fast fashion, to keep waste to a minimum and repurpose "beautiful treasures".
Starting from the first ski jacket, which "I thought was the coolest piece of clothing I'd ever seen", Miss Robertson said she started to procure her own sources of clothing.
She said she started selling the funky 90s gear at a couple of smaller music festivals around the state before moving online for a while.
Earlier this year, the business held a pop up store at Off Centre cafe.
"That ended up going quite well," Miss Robertson said.
"And I just decided to take the plunge and move into my own shop.
"Lots of people have said they are super excited to see a new local vintage clothing shop."
Miss Robertson said she would continue hosting stalls full of her funkier clothing at festivals.
She said festivals remained her main source of income while she got her name out there.
A lot of people had already visited the store with many tending to be travellers, she said.
"I'm getting good feedback that the quality of goods and prices are quite competitive compared to my competition, which is mostly mainland based," she said.
