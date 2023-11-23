Another very timely reminder of the need to be COVID vigilant

It is a dastardly little fiend that COVID-19.
Every time you relax, it seems to sneak up on you via a new wave or new variant just to provide a friendly reminder that it is still very much around.
Not that we should ever be surprised when it does rear its ugly head once again.
The virus was never going to be one that we would completely be free of, and it almost feels like it makes these appearances just to ensure that we are as a community aren't getting too complacent and "taking our eye off the ball".
Just mentioning COVID-19 will bring back flashbacks to many about the way it crippled our way of life by effectively locking us away against our will for a short period of time.
But that is not the reality we are facing right now.
What is certain though is the importance of what seems like semi-regular reminders that we get to still remain aware of its existence.
Like the drunk uncle that no-one really wants at the family lunch, but still shows up anyway, the messaging at the moment is that there is a good chance that COVID-19 could have a strong presence come Christmas time.
An increase of cases across the country in recent times has helped fuel that narrative, even though low testing numbers for the virus will always ensure the complete picture of how widespread it is in the community will never be truly achieved.
It may be less severe than what has been experienced in the past, a new wave of the virus has hit, and we are getting back to that point where it is not as much of a surprise anymore when someone you know tests positive to it.
Confirmation of this thinking came this week with the announcement this week from the federal government that two new vaccines that will be available in the country within weeks.
The Pfizer and Moderna's monovalent XBB 1.5 vaccines will offer protection against the Omicron subvariant of the disease, with the Pfizer available for eligible Australians five years and older and Moderna for those aged 12 and older.
The new vaccines bring with it a reminder to be vigilant and ensure public health advice is followed.
Because as we're once again being shown, COVID-19 isn't going completely away anytime soon.
