Military-inspired bootcamp testing your mettle surges in popularity

The popularity of the military-inspired bootcamps run by Mission Edge has even caught its co-founders by surprise.
Two Launceston mums, Kara Rowlings and Mel Reeves, started Mission Edge after experiencing a similarly intense bootcamp in Noosa with a group that included professional athletes.
The business runs two three-day bootcamps, while also offering programs year-round for private group session and resilience building with small groups of children.
Mission Edge is running their next major camp in March, and Mrs Rowlings said they were fully booked within three hours of releasing the date with 33 people signing on.
She said people had asked for more dates to be released, however the nature of hiring the private sanctuary needed to run the course was a hurdle to increasing its frequency.
"What has surprised us probably the most is we thought it was going to be like a one-off experience," Mrs Rowlings said.
"So once you've experienced that, and you've passed or failed the standards - why come back? But we've actually got lots of repeat customers and they're bringing their family and friends along."
She said some of participant testimonies found the bootcamp "a life changing experience".
Participants undergo a mix of physical and mental testing "with the idea of pushing past those limits", she said.
"It's about pushing yourself outside your comfort zone and realising how much more there is in the tank."
They've run three already and in addition to the one scheduled in March, is also another planned in October.
The mix of ages and fitness levels was "surprising", including a 70-year-old women undergoing thee training alongside 18-year-olds in peak fitness, she said.
Mrs Rowlings said people needed to see the value of investing in themselves, even during tough economic times.
The pair balance Mission Edge with their day jobs, Mrs Rowlings at Westpac while Mrs Reeves is a personal trainer.
They met 13 years ago when Mrs Reeves visited a boxing class held by Mrs Rowlings. They started training together from there and noticed the military-style bootcamp.
"We're always asking each other to do ridiculous stuff," she said.
"Mel made me go to this camp, and then recently I made her do a marathon in Melbourne."
On their inspiration at Noosa, Mrs Rowlings said they had been two of seven athletes that passed the testing out of a group of 25.
"I guess then we thought it was a great experience because we probably doubted ourselves," she said.
"We're by no means professional athletes, but we thought if we could showcase some of the great places in Tasmania, as well as help people grow, then let's just make that happen."
She thanked PacKings and Lee Kelly Agency for their sponsorship and support.
"We don't make money from these weekends at this stage because obviously the cost of starting off a business," she said.
