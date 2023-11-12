Raiders' 'aggressive' game plan crucial to conquering the Demons

An aggressive and attacking game plan has paid off in spades for the Greater Northern Raiders, who overcame a close loss to defeat North Hobart by three wickets.
The Cricket Tasmania Premier League side welcomed the Demons to Latrobe Recreation Ground for the round eight and nine double-header on Sunday, November 12.
The Raiders came out with a point to prove during the second match, and were led by Meg Radford and Alice McLauchlan who each took three wickets.
The duo's efforts were praised by captain Montana Bradley, who was impressed with their ability to stick to the game plan and attack the stumps.
"We played a lot more attacking in the second game, and stuck to our plans a bit more. We played more aggressive and it paid off, especially in the field," Bradley said.
"[Meg and Alice] really put the pressure on and the difference was covering the boundaries.
"When you have people who are bowling stump-to-stump it makes the game really low scoring."
The pair were not the only ones to make an impact, with Latrobe's Payton Stewart (2-13 off three overs) and Wynyard's Ella Scolyer (1-17 off three overs) making their mark on the match.
"It was really good to see them get overs in the game, and Payton has been a really good asset to the team," Bradley said.
"She gives everything a go and has been really impressive.
"Ella is the same, and has been bowling with a nice line and length, and she'll be a really hard bowler to face in years to come."
In the second match, the Raiders won the toss, elected to bat and posted a low scoring total of 7/93.
Latrobe's Sascha Lowry was the best with the bat, knocking 18 off 25.
The Raiders were dominant with the ball in hand and restricted the Demons to 9/75.
While in the first match, the Demons made the most of the difficult pitch posting 7/119, which the Raiders were unable to chase, scoring 9/94.
With the Raiders set to have the bye in round 10, Bradley was eager to see the side grow from their mixed weekend.
"Going into our next roster match we have to back ourselves; we've been a bit slow to start the last two weeks and that has shown a little bit," she said.
"We've got to make sure we're at full intensity and play our roles."
