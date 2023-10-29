The Examiner
Home/News/Health
Health

'It is a privilege': Bicheno nurse nabs top national award

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
October 29 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The hard work and outstanding devotion of a Bicheno nurse has been recognised on the national stage at an annual nursing conference in Cairns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.