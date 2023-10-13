The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

The Inevitable wins Tasmanian horse of the year award

October 14 2023 - 7:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Inevitable ridden by David Pires on Launceston Cup day in February. Picture by Paul Scambler
The Inevitable ridden by David Pires on Launceston Cup day in February. Picture by Paul Scambler

Star gelding The Inevitable, which won five of the listed feature events in Tasmania for the 2022-23 season and finished third in the $5-million All Star Mile at The Valley, has won the state's horse of the year award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.