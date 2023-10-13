Star gelding The Inevitable, which won five of the listed feature events in Tasmania for the 2022-23 season and finished third in the $5-million All Star Mile at The Valley, has won the state's horse of the year award.
The prestigious prize was announced at the Tasmanian Thoroughbred Awards dinner at the Tailrace Centre in Riverside on Friday in front of 180 guests.
In other awards presented, Needs Sugar was named the Tasmanian Turf Club two-year-old horse of the year and Bello Beau (three wins from six starts) won the Devonport Racing Club three-year-old award.
Tasmanian Hall of Fame inductees were associates Glenn Phair and the Law family, trainers Jack Stubbs and Terry Evans, and horse West Quest.
Barry Diprose won the leading owner award with Robyn Whishaw awarded the recognition award.
Apprentice jockey Chelsea Baker won both the leading apprentice and the Tasmanian Jockey Association dux of the apprentice school award with 34 wins, while Brendon McCoull won the TRC leading jockey with 54 wins.
Apprentice jockey Chloe Wells won the inaugural Raquel Clark Encouragement Award in recognition of the significant progress she made on return from a race fall injury.
Scott Brunton was the Australian Trainers Association leading trainer (65 winners) for the 10th year in a row.
Alpine Eagle was named both the Tasbreeders leading Tasmanian-based Sire and the Magic Millions leading Tasmanian-based Juvenile Sire.
The Grenville Stud Broodmare of the Year was Tiare, mother of Think About It, and Sirene Stryker won the Armidale Stud "Alpine Eagle" leading race filly or mare award.
The Tasracing Industry Appreciation Award went to long serving-starter, including 32 Hobart Cups, David Evans.
