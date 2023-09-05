Smart chaser Ninetymile Queen will be aiming to secure her first feature victory in Monday night's Cheryl King Ladies Bracelet Final (515m) at Mowbray.
Ninetymile Queen, trained by Debbie Cannan, has won five of her last seven starts since arriving in Tasmania in June, and has since gone on to register an imposing record.
The Ninetymile Kennels Syndicate have raced her through all 23 starts winning seven races.
From box four in her heat last Monday night, Ninetymile Queen qualified for the final with a determined victory over Don't Tell Sandy and Nyah Nyah Demon, running 29.78 seconds.
Cannan is yet to win a Ladies Bracelet having finished third with Amy Cora back in 2020.
Ninetymile Queen, the daughter of Fernando Bale, jumps from box five in the $4530-to-the-winner feature meeting, against a quality field including rival heat winner Zipping Goldie.
The daughter of Zipping Garth jumps from box three chasing 14 wins in the females-only race.
Wayne Howells at Dysart prepares the fawn brindle chaser who took out her heat of the Ladies Bracelet defeating Roxy Rocker by almost two lengths in running 30.09 seconds.
The Cheryl King Ladies Bracelet Final is race five on Monday night and set to jump at 8.43pm.
Wynyard trainer Ben Englund is chasing success at Angle Park in South Australia on Thursday night as Wynburn Honey and Wynburn Dozer line up in the group-three SA Oaks and SA Derby heats.
Both chasers have been in the care of trainer Lauren Harris in readiness for the series.
Wynburn Honey jumps from box six in the first of two heats of the aged-classic feature race.
The red fawn daughter of Superior Panama made her debut on track last week, finishing second behind Weblec Flame, flying home late to score by two lengths.
Litter brother Wynburn Dozer comes up with box two in the second heat of the SA Derby.
Making his debut on the Angle Park circuit last week, the black chaser finished third to Betty's Baklava, finishing eight lengths away from the winner after interference through the first turn.
Wynburn Honey and Wynburn Dozer will need to run first-four to qualify into the final.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.