A Launceston neurologist is preparing to ride from Longford to Miena to help find a cure for Parkinson's disease.
This September, Dr Matt Lee-Archer is taking part in the second Pedal for Parkinson's, hoping to raise funds to fight the common neurodegenerative disorder.
"When I was training to be a neurologist, I found helping people with movement disorders, and particularly Parkinson's disease, became a real passion of mine trying to help those patients affected," Dr Lee-Archer said.
"Parkinson's disease is a progressive, degenerative neurological condition that affects a person's control of their body movements, particularly their balance.
"It's a bit unknown as to exactly why, but they've done lots of studies around the world now, which all prove that exercise stops the progression of Parkinson's.
"So I also hope that by taking part in Pedal for Parkinson's, I can encourage people to do a little bit more exercise if they can; it is always beneficial."
Dr Lee-Archer said almost 1 per cent of Australians have Parkinson's disease, making it the most common major movement disorder in the country.
"Parkinson's disease is very common, and increasing, so it is important to not only raise awareness of the condition but we do need to fundraise because we need better treatments, and ultimately, we need to find a cure," Dr Lee-Archer said.
"And it is starting to get more attention, which it deserves."
Dr Lee-Archer will ride 110 kilometres from Longford to Miena in the third stage of the Pedal for Parkinson's tour.
Pedal for Parkinson's was founded by Sarah Buckpitt in 2022, who was inspired to help out after losing her grandmother.
"A couple of years ago, I was overseas in the UK during the pandemic. And before I left, my grandmother was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. She unfortunately passed away while I was overseas," she said.
"I couldn't get home to say my goodbyes, so I wanted to do something to honour her memory.
"I thought to myself, I can ride a bike. So I thought, well, let's put together a charity ride."
Last year Ms Buckpitt and some cycling buddies rode 500 kilometres over five days, raising $19,543 for the not-for-profit organisation Shake It Up Australia Foundation.
"It was a huge success, so we're back again this year," she said.
"We aim to raise $25,000 this year, with all proceeds going directly to Shake It Up Australia Foundation, which promotes and funds Parkinson's disease research in Australia aimed at better treatments and ultimately a cure."
The tour takes place from September 20 to 24.
To find out more about Pedal for Parkinson's or to donate, visit https://www.pedalforparkinsons.com.au/
