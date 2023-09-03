The Examiner
Home/News/Health
Health

Neurologist Dr Matt Lee-Archer rides in Pedal for Parkinson's 2023

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated September 3 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Launceston neurologist is preparing to ride from Longford to Miena to help find a cure for Parkinson's disease.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.