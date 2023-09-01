The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Jimmy Rattray speaks about Magician's TAB Eureka chances

By Adam Hamilton
September 1 2023 - 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dual Inter Dominion winner Jimmy Rattray has a warning for anyone dismissing the lone Tasmanian raider as "just making up the numbers" in Saturday night's $2.1 million TAB Eureka.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.