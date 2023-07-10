Community leaders are set to enter conversation about the Voice to Parliament and what it will mean for Tasmania at UTAS in Launceston.
Federal Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney, Indigenous leader Nick Cameron, Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer and former Tasmanian premier Peter Gutwein will tonight share their thoughts.
Follow the event live from 5:30pm below:
Later in 2023, Australians will be asked whether to change the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
The independent and permanent advisory body would give advice to the government on matters that affect the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
The wording of the question was ratified by Parliament on June 19, and when the referendum happens Australians will be asked the following:
"A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.