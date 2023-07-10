The Examiner
Home/Council and Politics

Live: UTAS Invermay campus plays host to important Voice to Parliament conversation

Joe Colbrook
Duncan Bailey
By Joe Colbrook, and Duncan Bailey
Updated July 10 2023 - 7:14pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney speaks at the Voice to Parliament discussion at UTAS. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Federal minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney speaks at the Voice to Parliament discussion at UTAS. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Community leaders are set to enter conversation about the Voice to Parliament and what it will mean for Tasmania at UTAS in Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Council and Politics
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.