Trainer Rowan Hamer could be taking up to five winning chances to his home-track meeting at Spreyton on Sunday including a revitalised O'Reilly McLuke who looks poised to open his Tasmanian account.
The former Victorian gelding was desperately unlucky at his first-up run nine days ago when blocked for a run in the home straight.
Hamer said O'Reilly McLuke wasn't extended at all over the closing stages and returned to the mounting yard as though he hadn't had a run.
"He should have won," the trainer said.
"He also ran well first-up last time in before being a bit plain second-up but he did so little the other day it was more like a trial so it wouldn't have taken anything out of him."
Hamer bought the former Symon Wilde-trained six-year-old online but, with the benefit of hindsight, believes he erred by keeping him racing.
"He'd had a lot of runs in the prep. before we bought him but I thought that, with the change of environment, we might have been able to keep him going," the trainer said.
"But I stuffed up - he really needed a break - and he's 100 times better this time in."
O'Reilly McLuke has topweight of 62kg in Sunday's Benchmark 60 Handicap but will get some relief with apprentice Taylor Johnstone's claim.
In a tough race, it could be each-odds the field.
That certainly won't be case with one of Hamer's runners earlier in the day, with Captain Cam likely to be a short-priced favourite for the 3YO Maiden.
"He should be hard to beat," the trainer said.
"The 1150m is probably a bit short for him but the race carries a Tasbred bonus (whereas the two 1350m maidens don't).
"I don't think they'll go as hard as they did last time when he was ridden conservatively from a wide gate and just got too far back.
"He was flying the last 100m.
"Later on,I think he'll want 1600m."
Hamer's other major players will be Ring Of Honour in the Benchmark 64 Handicap and Bellacesca in the second division of the 1350m maiden.
"Ring Of Honour is racing really well and has finally drawn a gate," the trainer said.
"He's drawn wide and had to go back at his past two runs but I'm hoping from barrier 1 he'll be able to track up behind them in a race where there looks to be a lot of speed.
"If he's not too far back, he can use his short, sharp sprint.
"I think Bellacesca should also be hard to beat. I've been happy with her first two runs and both the 1350m maidens look pretty ordinary races."
Hamer's fifth winning prospect could be Mirror One in the Class 1 Handicap - if he takes his place in the field.
"He hit himself on Wednesday mucking around in his yard but, if he's right and he runs, he looks a good chance," the trainer said.
"He only got tired late at his last run and he'd missed 10 days' work leading up to it with a foot abscess so he's going to be improved."
Four of the five Tasmanian horses considered worthy of listing in the early market on the $2 million TAB Eureka are engaged at the Hobart harness meeting on Sunday night.
Mickey Oh and Magician will clash in the prelude of the $60,000 Raider Stakes; Miss Papenhuyzen will contest the $60,000 Granny Smith Stakes prelude and De Goey will run in the $14,000 3YO Pace.
Provided they meet the other qualifying conditions, horses that contest the two Sires Stake preludes are eligible for the $80,000 Beautide in Hobart in August, the winner of which gets first call on Tasracing's slot in the Eureka at Menangle in September.
Not that any Tasmanian horse is given a chance of winning the inaugural slot race. Mickey Oh, Miss Papenhuyzen and De Goey are at $201 with Sportsbet and Magician at $251.
Tasracing has not announced what will happen with its slot if the Beautide winner does not want to go to Sydney.
