After battle to get licence, Catherine Van Munster wins at only her fifth ride

GM
By Greg Mansfield
June 11 2023 - 6:00pm
Apprentice Catherine Van Munster rode her first winner at only her fifth ride at Elwick on Sunday. Picture Facebook
Brighton trainer John Luttrell couldn't contain his joy after his stable apprentice Catherine Van Munster won her first race on Steel Mist at Elwick on Sunday.

