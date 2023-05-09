The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

New policy to end frustrating delays for horse and dog owners

GM
By Greg Mansfield
May 9 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$800 bargain buy King Island could be in for another successful campaign after a Spreyton trial win on Tuesday.
$800 bargain buy King Island could be in for another successful campaign after a Spreyton trial win on Tuesday.
The bookmaking firm that offered 100-1 about Melbourne Cup winner Gold Trip is up for sale.
The bookmaking firm that offered 100-1 about Melbourne Cup winner Gold Trip is up for sale.
Raider's Guide won a heat of the inaugural Buckle Up Wes series at Mowbray on Monday night.
Raider's Guide won a heat of the inaugural Buckle Up Wes series at Mowbray on Monday night.

The frustration felt by owners forced to wait extended periods for their prizemoney if their horses or greyhounds are swabbed will soon be a thing of the past.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.