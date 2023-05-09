The frustration felt by owners forced to wait extended periods for their prizemoney if their horses or greyhounds are swabbed will soon be a thing of the past.
Tasracing is to come into line with the other states and pay out stake-winnings without waiting for swabs to be cleared, with varying limits to apply to each code.
The maximum amount that can be paid out in advance will be $50,000 for thoroughbred races, $20,000 for harness races and $5000 for greyhound races.
Up until now, stakemoney has been withheld subject to swabs being cleared by the Office of Racing Integrity, a process that can take four to six weeks.
The new no-wait policy starts on June 1.
All other state racing jurisdictions in Australia now pay out stakes (up to a prescribed limit) prior to swab results.
Stakemoney paid to owners whose horses or dogs subsequently return positive swabs will automatically have to be repaid.
Regardless of whether or not the trainer is penalised, the horse or dog is disqualified from whatever placing it obtained if it tests positive to a prohibited substance.
Online bookmaker Betr is up for sale, only eight months after its spectacular launch.
It has reportedly been approached by a number of potential international and local buyers.
Betr launched last October with an unprecedented promotional campaign.
Top of the bill was an offer of 100-1 about every runner in the Melbourne Cup (for a maximum bet of $10).
Similar offers were available on other horse races and sporting events, including the 2023 AFL and NRL premierships
However Liquor and Gaming NSW ruled that those inducements were illegal in that state and last month issued Betr with a record $210,000 in fines.
Betr maintained at the time it did not believe its promotions had breached any regulations.
The promotions helped Betr sign up more than 300,000 new customers in less than a month.
Bargain buy King Island showed he could be in for another successful campaign with a trial win at Spreyton on Tuesday morning.
The former Victorian gelding cost owner Craig Kettle only $800 before winning three of his first five starts in Tasmania late last year.
He advanced all the way to the Brighton Cup where he ran ninth to Glass Warrior shortly before going for a spell.
Trainer Angela Brakey has given the six-year-old two trials in preparation for his return to racing and he led all the way in the latest over 1350m.
He scored by only a head from the maiden galloper Arcucci but wasn't fully extended by jockey Mehmet Ulucinar.
The two other open-class trials were won by Hero Of Romani and Vetlanda.
Hero Of Romani sat second behind Off Peak over 1009m before being shaken up by Erica Byrne Burke in the straight and going on to win by a half length.
Vetlanda, who upset Turk Warrior in last season's $50,000 Tasbred 3YO, led all the way for Mehmet Ulucinar in her 800m trial and won by a half length under a firm hold.
The two-year-old trial was won quite impressively by the Adam Trinder-trained filly Cherokee Dancer, ridden by Chelsea Baker.
She was a $26,000 buy at the Adelaide Magic Millions and is from the first Australian crop of former European champion three-year-old Harry Angel whose group 1 wins included the July Cup at Newmarket.
At her only race start, Cherokee Dancer started favourite when placed behind Popilita and Gold Sovereign winner The Spirit Of Zero at Spreyton in December.
Veteran Mangalore greyhound trainer Gary Fahey had mixed luck in two heats of a new Tasbred series at Mowbray on Monday night.
Fahey had Supreme Leader go around as an odds-on favourite in the opening heat of the Buckle Up Wes but, after an ordinary start, he was never in the hunt.
He could manage only fifth place, six lengths behind the winner Wynburn Dozer trained by Ben Englund at Wynyard.
However Fahey bounced back in the second heat when Raider's Guide won impressively despite a slow start and going wide on the first turn.
The first four placegetters from the heats go through to next week's final of the race named after the former local champ who won 30 races and $550,000.
Meanwhile, two of Tasmania's best greyhounds were beaten favourites at the Devonport meeting at Mowbray on Tuesday afternoon.
Illingworth Classic winner Fast Minardi was sent out at $1.28 in his race but, after beginning only fairly, never looked like catching second favourite Disco Dance ($5.50).
The Butch Deverell-trained speedster won by three lengths in 29.35.
It was a similar scenario in the following race when prolific winner Rojo Diamond was sent out $2.20 favourite but began only fairly and never threatened.
Buckle Up Elise, trained by Gary Johnson, flew the start from box seven and, apart from kennel-mate Buckle Up Kenzie, who chased her home, nothing got near her as she scored in 29.57.
Successful reinsman Nathan Ford will be sidelined for more than a month after a lengthy whip-related suspension in Hobart on Sunday night.
Ford pleaded guilty to using his whip in an "unapproved manner" while driving Kick It To Jack to victory in the last race.
The charge related to his whip use over the final 200m.
He was suspended for six races dates and fined $200.
Ford was already due to start a suspension on Sunday night and, with the addition of the latest penalty, won't be eligible to resume driving until June 17.
