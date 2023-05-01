Labor has yet to provide a clear position on whether it would cancel or move ahead with the Macquarie Point stadium project in Tasmania's south if it comes into power at 2025 state election.
State Opposition Leader Rebecca White remained non-committal when she was asked about the issue on Monday after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged $240 million towards the stadium when he visited Hobart last weekend.
"We're waiting to see what's actually in the budget. We're waiting to see decisions made by this government about how they plan to activate that site because we know there are problems with the sewerage work and the underground infrastructure that needs to be moved," Ms White said.
"But I have been clear from about 12 months ago that we don't support building a stadium on Hobart's waterfront with taxpayer money."
She also had concerns over whether Tasmanians will have a say in the planning process and expressed her hope that next year's state election will be the public's first chance to do so.
"The concern we've had all along is the community's never been asked whether they support a stadium at Macquarie Point," Ms White said.
"It wasn't a project that was taken to the last state election. It's not been something that's come to the parliament, and the government are now indicating that they might overlook the regular planning processes and implement their own planning scheme for that site."
Ms White added she respected that Mr Albanese works with Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff on government relations but said she would have sought investment in health, housing and dealing with the cost of living if she was premier.
"The Prime Minister and I have a professional and mature relationship. We can have disagreements about things from time to time and still engage in a respectful way," she said.
Hamish Spence is a journalist for The Examiner based in Hobart.
