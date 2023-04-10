Labor has repeated calls for transparency into the data breach incident, which resulted in more than 16,000 students' names, addresses, and financial documents being leaked onto the dark web.
A letter addressed to the media and leaders of Tasmanian political parties issued by the Tasmanian government states government members will "only provide public comment...if there is a significant event to inform the community".
The letter also advises that a Public Information Unit has been established under emergency management procedures.
Opposition education spokesman Josh Willie said the government had mishandled the incident, which resulted in alleged Russian hackers obtaining data from 192 schools.
Mr Willie said Labor politicians had yet to be party to any emergency response discussions, despite repeated requests for briefings.
"It is worrying that attempts have been made to stifle public debate on a very serious matter," he said.
"If it required an emergency response and the opposition to be briefed, we should have been briefed. Instead, our requests for briefings were rejected.
"If it were an emergency response, you would have thought that we'd be provided the information we need to make the decisions we need to make."
Mr Willie said he would attend a briefing "in good faith" on Tuesday, April 11 but criticised the government for coming to the table two weeks after the initial incident.
The government letter claims ongoing reporting of the data breach could cause further issues as "the attacker may use the current media attention as a signal to start a new phase of the attack".
Mr Willie disagreed that comments he and other Labor politicians made were inflaming the situation.
"I take government responsibility and ministerial accountability very seriously," he said.
"I'm the Shadow Minister for Education. This is a breach with the Department for Education, Children and Young People. It's my job to hold the government to account and ask critical questions."
A spokesman for the Department of Premier and Cabinet said there would be a further briefing on April 12 and that no public comments would be made at this time.
The spokesman also said the government continued to contact affected Tasmanians, and advice could be accessed via a hotline on 1800 567 567 or through IDCARE.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.