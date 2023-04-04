Launceston City has become the first Tasmanian club to receive a one star rating in Football Australia's Game Changer club development program, for their female action plan.
The award was presented to the club on Tuesday by Football Tasmania board member Rachel Williams and Game Changer program officer Alan Eadie.
Football Tasmania chief executive Matt Bulkeley praised the action plan for setting an example for other clubs to follow.
"We are pleased to acknowledge the considerable efforts of Launceston City in demonstrating their commitment to developing women and girls at their club, so that we can all work together towards a shared target of 50:50 gender equality in participation by 2027," he said.
City president Danny Linger said the club was thrilled to receive the award.
"Club development is a strategic priority for us, and we are committed to continually improving as a club, ensuring we are aligned with best practice and using our strengths to be as proactive and sustainable as possible," he said.
"We are particularly pleased that this award aligns with the priorities and considerable work that has gone into Launceston City's first strategic plan which will act as a road map for us in the next five years, in not only celebrating and building on our strengths, but working on areas for improvement.
"We are excited to continue to build and support our women and girls in football program, and to work towards a future two and three-star Game Changer award."
