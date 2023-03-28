The Examiner
Home/Sport/Cricket

Mitchell Owen stripped of Cricket Tasmania Premier League player of the year award

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated March 28 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Owen with his award at last week's presentations. Picture by Cricket Tasmania
Mitchell Owen with his award at last week's presentations. Picture by Cricket Tasmania

An embarrassing administrative blunder has seen Mitchell Owen stripped of his Cricket Tasmania Premier League player of the year award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.