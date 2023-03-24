After just sneaking into the Cricket North grand final, Westbury have the ascendancy heading into day two of the decider at NTCA. no. 1.
The Shamrocks, who are chasing back-to-back flags, kept Launceston to 95 before finishing 8-157 with Jono Chapman (15*) and Jordan French (2*) at the crease.
All-rounder Kieren Hume was the star with 7-33 from 12 overs before knocking 42 from 81 balls.
There was plenty of talk about the state of the pitch throughout the day and Westbury choose to bowl first in pristine conditions.
Westbury pace bowler Ollie Wood was on fire early and had Launceston in trouble at 2-19. He had Sam Elliston-Buckley (13) caught out in front and Cam Lynch (2) taken behind.
The Shamrocks sustained the pressure with the Lions' Ben Humphrey caught by Jono Chapman off speedster Joel Lloyd.
Hume, the league's leading wicket-taker, was brought into the attack at the 14-over mark.
He enjoyed success straight away bowling the dangerous Alistair Taylor (7).
It was clear Westbury had the momentum with three slips waiting for chances from Lloyd's bowling at the other end.
Hume wasn't giving the Lions an inch and his spell featured caught behind and lbw shouts in the lead-up to Will Bennett (5) nicking to Murfet at slip.
Launceston were in real trouble at 5-53.
Charlie Eastoe cut and pulled a couple of fours to move to 25 but then Jackson Miller was caught defending a Hume ball that popped up and landed in Chathura Athukorala's mitts.
Hume had Dravid Rao looking shaky early and he struck on the final ball before lunch.
The spinner, who stopped a bullet to have Rao caught and bowled, then hurled the ball skyward to celebrate.
Launceston came out positive after lunch with boundaries from Eastoe and Daniel Smith.
But Westbury read the situation well and had Liam Ryan on the boundary ready to pouch Smith (13) when he went big again.
Tom Gray quickly followed Smith back to the David Boon Stand after being bowled by Hume for a duck and the Lions were 9-88.
A blistering shot from Eastoe through mid-on was among the highlights of the Lion's innings as they went past 90.
But then Westbury's Lloyd and Liam Ryan teamed up in the play of the day to get Eastoe (43) caught off Hume.
Lloyd, who was skirting the boundary, skillfully juggled the ball to Ryan who was running towards him from the other direction.
Hume was given a moment in the sun by his teammates, leading them off after taking 7-for.
Westbury jumped into the batting struggle straight away with Athukorala caught pulling to point in Tom Gray's first over.
Meanwhile, the Shamrocks' power-hitting opener Dean Thiesfield smacked a Rao delivery to the rope in the next over.
Murfet and Thiesfield put on a 57-run partnership before the latter (46) was trapped adjacent by Rao.
The Lions' spinner struck again minutes later getting Joe Griffin lbw for a duck to have Westbury 3-61.
Three balls after the tea break, Ollie Wood (4) was snapped up by Will Bennett at leg slip after sweeping hard at a Rao ball.
Hume, who came in at number six, was under pressure straight away with a shout for lbw but stroked the ball well once he got his eye in.
He and Murfet were cruising for an hour but you got the sense the day had more twists in store.
And that's what happened with Murfet (28) and Hume (42) caught behind about half an hour before stumps leaving the Shamrocks 6-130.
The end of play couldn't come quick enough for Westbury with James Tyson out lbw off Rao's bowling before Lloyd followed suit off Smith's pace.
Rao claimed 5-64 from 23 overs while Smith took 2-25.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.