The Examiner
Home/National Sport/A-League

NPL Tasmania season preview: Riverside Olympic

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
March 14 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Coaches

NPL: Helder Dos Santos Silva

NPL U21: Lynden Prince

NC: Jared Colgrave

NCW: Lucy Johns

NC1: Alex Turner

Team stats

INS: Aaron Campbell (Launceston City), Barsat Phagami, Karma Gyelsthen (Sunday social), Austin Marshall (Northern Rangers), Jaymee Filep (Burnie), Tom Knowles (Northern Rangers)

OUTS: Will Humphrey, Toby Simeoni (Launceston City), Jean-Phillippe Rutabayiro (to Canada), Mitch Jones (Northern Rangers), Kosuke Mizuno

LAST SEASON: 8th (P21, W1, D3, L17, GF 12, GA 79, Pts 6); Quarter-final in Lakoseljac Cup; Top scorers: Will Coert, Mitch Jones (3 each)

CAPTAIN: Dan Nash 

ROUND 1: Launceston City, 8.15pm Friday, March 17, Prospect Park

Helder Dos Santos Silva hasn't taken long making himself at home at Riverside where he is already calling club stalwart Lynden Prince by his nickname of Big L.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.