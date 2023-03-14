Helder Dos Santos Silva hasn't taken long making himself at home at Riverside where he is already calling club stalwart Lynden Prince by his nickname of Big L.
The Portuguese former pro player believes an Olympic side that has finished with consecutive NPL Tasmania wooden spoons has got to start thinking big.
"It's fantastic being a community club but we have to push for it to be more than that - that's what we want to bring to Riverside," he said.
"The club is restructuring itself massively. We're not preparing for this year but the following year.
"But my first impressions are that Riverside have a massive potential to become one of the best clubs in Tasmania. The infrastructure and the desire of the people behind the club is remarkable. The massive asset that we have is the people who love the club, have been here for - what do you say: 'donkey years' - and have come back, people like Big L.
"But the club needs to change because we don't want the same as the last three years - that's why they brought me here. I'm no Jose Mourinho - but I think I can do something here.
"You only get great wine when the grapes have two or three years to age and it is the same with the youth here at Riverside.
"We have so many. Henry Routley is a great kid. So is Zac Reissig, Will Prince, Tom Milner, Will Milner, Toby Harrup. Sam Wozniak is going to be fantastic in the NPL for Riverside. They all have a great future.
"This season we want to improve on previous years and win more games. We want to pass the message to other teams that coming to Riverside is not going to be easy.
"We want to build a future for Riverside. It's about us and noone else. We must not be afraid to play against teams."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
