Mowbray skipper Luke Scott and South Launceston captain Jeremy Jackson have highlighted the significance of their Ponting Young Memorial Shield match which starts on Saturday at Invermay Park.
The tradition which started in 2012 honours Ian Young, who passed away in 2010.
He was a long-time mentor of former Australian captain and Eagles product Ricky Ponting as well as being heavily involved in both clubs.
Young's grandson Jackson plays top-grade cricket for South while Ponting's nephew Tom Dwyer plays for the Eagles.
"It's a game we love taking part in every year and we're keen to get our hands back on that trophy because Ian was such a great person at our club, Mowbray and in NTCA cricket," Jeremy Jackson said.
South are coming off an unbelievable Cricket North performance against flag favourite Launceston.
They kept the Lions to 66 before chasing down the runs in 20 overs in a two-day match that was reduced to a one-dayer because of inclement weather.
Jackson said the Knights played close to their best cricket last weekend.
"We're looking to take some confidence and momentum out of that and prepare well for another important couple of weeks," he said.
The skipper said the fourth-placed Knights were trying not to worry about the ladder.
Second-ranked Riverside are on 36.9 points, Westbury are on 36.8 and South are on 33.
"You just want to go out there and concentrate on playing good cricket and let that all take care of itself," Jackson said.
"But all four teams that are battling it out for those two available finals spots would definitely at least have one eye on the ladder that's for sure."
Jackson said left-arm pace bowler James Beattie was available for Saturday as the Greater Northern Raiders have a bye.
He's also hopeful Mackenzie Barker will return from a knee complaint.
Mowbray, sitting in fifth, have been right in their past two matches without claiming victory.
"We feel like we're not too far away. We're probably just missing some key moments where we could really take control of games which is leaving us to fall a bit short," Scott said.
"Hopefully, we can take control of some big moments this week and look to finish our season strongly."
The Eagles are set to welcome back their Raiders' trio Ben Spinks, John Hayes and Spencer Hayes.
"It does lift the standards a bit when you bring those guys back in," Scott said.
"Hopefully they can lead from the front and put their best foot forward as well."
Second-placed Riverside, who are coming off the bye, take on the Shamrocks at Windsor Park.
Blues coach Patty Mackrell said Cooper Anthes, another Raiders player, would come into the side for Jack Colgrave.
"We feel like we're heading in the right direction so we're keen to keep building on the platform we've already got," he said.
"Games don't get too much bigger than Westbury this week. We feel well-prepared and it's going to be a good, tough 12 hours of cricket. We're ready for that."
Westbury captain Daniel Murfet said Raiders' gun Joe Griffin would come into the side on day one for Jordan French.
Fellow Raider Jono Chapman will suit up for the Shamrocks again this Saturday after playing last weekend.
"I know Riverside will be coming really hard so it's an important game for us," Murfet said.
"We've just got to keep trying to control what we can control."
The captain was impressed by Dan Forster's 23 on club debut in last weekend's win over Mowbray.
"To get a quality player that can slot into your top five like he has done so nicely, is pretty rare," he said.
"He's going to provide a mature head for us at the top."
Launceston have the bye.
