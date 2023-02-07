North-West aged care operator defends itself amid health union criticism

An aged care provider has defended its quality of care at a North-West nursing home after criticism from the health union in wake of the latest in a long line of incidents at the facility.
The comments come after it was revealed that a resident at the Yaraandoo aged care facility at Somerset, which is operated by Southern Cross Care (SCC), was forced to spend a whole night bleeding due to no nurse being on site.
Health and Community Services Union Tasmania industrial manager Robbie Moore said that SCC had lost the public's faith.
"Staff, residents and their families have lost confidence in current management, who seem to have no empathy for residents and staff.
"We need to see new leadership that focuses on the residents, and that's the way that we can move forward."
Mr Moore wanted to see the government take action at Yaraandoo.
"We think there is a responsibility here for both the state and federal government to intervene in this situation that has become untenable.
"We don't support it being shut down, but we do support the government intervening and potentially either taking it over or putting someone else in to manage it and the entire Southern Cross organisation because the current CEO, and the board who should be holding her to account, are failing to do so.
"For Tasmania's older population, we need to see intervention."
Aged Care Quality and Safety Commissioner Janet Anderson said she was looking into the incident.
"The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission is aware of an incident at Southern Cross Care's Yaraandoo Hostel and we are currently determining the specifics of that incident.
"Our powers in this regard include requiring the provider to submit specific information within a particular timeframe and/or undertake and report on an internal or external investigation of the incident.
"Should the Commission find that the provider has not met its obligations or has not responded to the incident appropriately, we will take action to protect residents at the service."
SCC CEO Robyn Boyd said she believed the Yaraandoo staff did the right thing during the incident.
"Southern Cross Care Tasmania is committed to providing high-quality care for our patients.
"I am satisfied that our staff have followed all relevant procedures with the patient's wellbeing remaining the most important factor in their care.
"I am confident Southern Cross Care Tasmania's processes and procedures meet Aged Care Quality and Standards expectations, and we welcome any questions from the Commissioner."
