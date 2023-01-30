Former Australian captain Tim Paine has anointed young batsman Tim Ward as the most likely next Tasmanian Tiger to play Test cricket.
The 38-year-old also tipped Riley Meredith to follow suit, predicted a bright future for Wil Parker, wanted to see Tim David bowl more and even revealed a promise to play under long-time mentor Tim Coyle for the Greater Northern Raiders before finishing his illustrious career.
In an interview with Coyle at a Raiders function during Wednesday's Big Bash League match in Launceston, Paine was asked who would be the next Tiger to follow the likes of himself, George Bailey, Ben Hilfenhaus, James Faulkner, Ed Cowan, Alex Doolan and Xavier Doherty onto the Test arena.
"Meredith is certainly a chance but he's going to have to wait a few years because of the fast bowlers that are ahead of him," Paine replied.
"I think the spot that might come up in the next year or two where we've got a young guy well placed is Tim Ward, who is a left-hand opening batter. He's already scoring a lot of runs.
"I've been into our national selector, who's also a Tasmanian, George Bailey, trying to get him an Australia A trip at the end of the year.
"From what I've seen being around him, he's someone who, for me, is made for Test cricket and the way he keeps improving, I think in the next three or four years we'll see him there."
Ward, who turns 25 in February, hails from Wahroonga on Sydney's North Shore.
He played for NSW Second XI but announced himself on the domestic scene after moving to Tasmania to progress his career and was named Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year for 2021.
Ward debuted in a 175-run victory against Western Australia in Perth last April and has since played 15 first-class matches scoring 1012 runs at an average of 38.92 with a highest score of 144, also against WA.
His profile on Cricket Tasmania's website states: "One of the fastest rising stars of Australian cricket, Tim Ward has swiftly become one of the most talked about batting prospects in the nation, displaying remarkable patience and technique as an opener for someone of his age.
"A brick wall at the crease with a penchant for scoring through the offside, Ward is only just beginning what could be a long and successful career at the highest levels of Australian cricket."
Having spent this BBL season among the Hurricanes coaching staff, Paine was also asked how Coyle's Raiders graduates Parker and David were coming along.
"From what I've seen he's been going all right," Paine said of Parker.
"He's a really quiet, softly spoken guy, the sort you need to put your arm around and build up his confidence, particularly being a young leg-spinner trying to play in the Big Bash. That's a difficult thing - the pitches don't spin too far, the grounds are normally roped off smaller so the boundaries are a bit easier to hit and you're predominantly bowling to world-class batters who like spin.
"But he's certainly got mountains of ability and his best cricket is really good, we've just got to keep trying to develop him, back him in and get some games into him. It's the most difficult art leg-spin, no doubt about that. He's certainly talented."
Speaking shortly before David produced a sensational final over to secure the Hurricanes an unlikely two-run win against Brisbane Heat, Paine said the short-form international is a reluctant bowler.
"Tim bowls off-spinners that don't spin which is quite a skill and Usman Khawaja over his career has had some issues with off-spinners who don't spin the ball so he might bowl if Usman is still in.
"In international cricket we've seen guys like Moeen Ali have really troubled Usman. Tim David's not Moeen Ali, but if he can produce one ball out of his 18-or-so then he's a chance. He could probably bowl more if he wanted to because that sort of spin has been reasonably effective in the powerplay."
When reminded by Coyle of his promise to play for the Greater Northern Raiders, the long-time University player confirmed it was true, but he might not be able to play a full season.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
