When Aidan O'Connor broke his leg playing representative football for Tasmania, it would have been easy for the then 16-year-old to think a career as a professional athlete would be off the cards.
Just three days before his 17th birthday, the Launceston Church Grammar School student was one of the state's most promising talents in both footy and cricket, however his future was cast into doubt when an opposition player landed on his leg as they attempted a smother.
However, the famous saying 'where there is a will, there is a way' comes to mind, as O'Connor found himself in Tasmanian colours once again in December, after he was selected for the under-19 cricket national championships.
Using most of his preparation to regain fitness, he had barely touched a cricket ball when the squad travelled to Western Australia.
The all-rounder had limited impact due to load management, and so it wasn't until the under-17 carnival in Hobart where he could find his best form.
The Riverside teenager finished with the 15th-most runs, including two 50s, the 10th-most wickets at an average of 16.44 and he recorded the equal-most run-outs in the tournament.
O'Connor said he was beginning to return to normal again.
"I feel like I'm at about 85 per cent now, I think I'm getting there with everything and moving a bit better as well," he said.
"It was a nice reward to be able to go down to Hobart and play a lot of cricket and do well in some games, more so mentally because it makes it all worth it."
The Tasmanian representative said he wasn't sure if he would return to the level he was at before the injury.
"I came back to Riverside and then the Raiders and I think I lost some of my competitiveness," he said.
"I just thought it was all going to happen or something like that, I'm a really competitive person so not having that in my game, I really struggled."
Alongside his return to full fitness, O'Connor was made captain of the under-17 side, something he believed gave him a whole new element to his game.
"I think I understand the game a lot more after doing that," he said.
"You're in contact with coaches and other players a lot, where you can analyse a lot more and they're a lot more open to you."
With football now taking a backward step in O'Connor's priorities, cricket is now at the forefront of his mind as he looks to pursuit a career in the sport.
"I've got school cricket coming up, which I'm happy to play a role in that team, and then I hope I can help Raiders make finals at the start of March," he said.
"It's a long shot but I want to play shield cricket, that's my main goal at the moment, finding a way to get there."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
