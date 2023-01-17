The Aidan O'Connor Show continued at the Australian under-17 cricket championships in Hobart on Tuesday.
Fresh from his 34 runs, three wickets and two run-outs in the opening-day win over Victoria Metro at Bellerive Oval, the Riverside all-rounder was at it again against ACT at University Oval on Tuesday.
Not content with the best bowling figures of 2-16 and claiming both openers as ACT were held to 9-196 off their 50 overs, O'Connor also led the way with the bat.
Coming in at four with his team in trouble at 2-9, O'Connor played his part in partnerships of 45 and 90 before departing. He top scored with 65 off 70 balls which included an impressive 12 boundaries.
Kingborough's Jaxon Thorpe also hit 48, including his team's only six, as Tasmania reached the target with one wicket and three overs to spare.
Tasmania has a rest day on Wednesday before facing NSW on Thursday at Kingston's Twin Ovals.
