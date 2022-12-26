Launceston United are locking in key coaching and playing appointments as they prepare for one of the biggest seasons in the club's history.
Fresh from winning the Women's Super League and cup double this year, the club have also been promoted to the men's NPL Tasmania competition landing them the busiest schedule in Northern Tasmania.
Chilean tactician Fernando Munoz will take charge of the men's statewide side while Nick Rawlinson has been named coach of the WSL team.
The coaching dream team of Lynden Prince and Frank Compton, which delivered the statewide women's double, has been split up with Prince moving to coach Riverside's NPL under-21s and Compton appointed as United's newly-created head of strategy and development.
With Richard Jones taking charge of the NPL under-21s but Northern Championship men's, women's and reserves coaches still to be confirmed, United president Anthony Coulson said the Birch Avenue jigsaw is coming together.
"It's a big challenge but we're going in with our eyes wide open and know the first year will be very challenging," he said. "Everyone is aware of that but positive and enthusiastic.
"We've got great numbers of player interest and Fernando is the right person to be leading the charge. His values align with those of the club and we have complete faith in him.
"Also Nick is one of our best appointments and it's just fantastic to have him involved and he's looking forward to getting back into it. I think that will further strengthen our female program.
"It is good to keep Frank at the club because it's great to have his experience and expertise in a role that will benefit the entire club, junior, senior, male and female."
Compton said he is keen to expand his coaching knowledge by taking on a role which oversees both programs.
"I'm happy to have accepted a position within the club that we feel can utilise what I have to offer on both the men's and women's fronts," he said.
"Season 2023 promises a new set of challenges which we look forward to tackling head-on."
Like Prince and Compton, Rawlinson has also coached at Riverside, taking charge of the Windsor Park club's Northern Championship women's side from 2015-18.
With more than 25 years coaching experience, he has also coached multiple NTJSA representative teams from 2008-22 and worked with many of United's WSL players while assisting the NCW league-title winning team in 2020 and as NCW head coach in 2021.
"I look forward to working alongside players, friends and families at Launceston United and with the broader Tasmanian football community in 2023," he said.
"We will do our best to build on the great successes of the 2022 season and to create an environment for another enjoyable season playing the 'Beautiful Game' in what will be a really exciting year for female football with the FIFA Women's World Cup being hosted in Australia and New Zealand."
The core of United's senior sides have re-committed to next season with the club also announcing several new arrivals on Facebook.
Munoz's Chilean compatriot Filipe Carrasco has enjoyed a distinguished career as a centre-back and defensive midfielder in his homeland, playing with Universidad de Concepcin FC and CD San Pedro de La Paz.
"It's an honour to be part of Launceston United," he told the club. "I hope to rise above the challenges and I promise to give everything on the field to contribute to the goals of the club."
After a couple of years away from the game, centre-back Sam Stieler arrives from Western Pride in the Queensland NPL while attacking midfielder Abdul Abdelrasoul has joined from Launceston City's NC team, Lochie Dean is a striker from Northern Rangers, goalkeeper Aidan Piper moves from Ulverstone's championship team and David Owusu has English Football League experience with Rochdale.
The club's recent annual meeting confirmed the reappointment of Coulson as president along with senior vice-president Dan Manshanden, junior vice-president Kaleb Clark, treasurer Zane Duff, secretary Sophie Manshanden and committee members Nichola Clark, Linette Venn, Joseph Strickland, Tony Pearce, Archana Brammall, Tony Nieuwhof, Katie Hill, Greg Duffy and Jacinta Hall.
"The AGM also saw an increase in the level of support from volunteers around the club and that was great to see," Coulson added.
