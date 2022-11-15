Launceston United cemented their promotion to NPL Tasmania by announcing head coach Fernando Munoz as the North's senior clubs finalise their leadership teams for 2023.
The colourful Chilean will come up against newly-appointed rivals Hélder Silva and Daniel Syson at Riverside and Launceston City respectively as the region prepares for its biggest ever involvement in statewide competitions.
United remain the city's only team in the Women's Super League although a coach is yet to be announced to follow the dream team of Frank Compton and Lynden Prince's league and cup double.
Prince has since been announced as coach of Riverside's team in the new statewide under-21 league.
Munoz, who has guided United and Northern Rangers teams in the Northern Championship since arriving in Launceston, said he was excited to make the step up to statewide competition.
"I'm very pleased to take on this new personal challenge, but mainly for the club successfully gaining entry into the NPL," he said.
"We hope to obtain consistency in our first season. We know that it will not be easy facing seven clubs with more experience who will all pose different challenges.
"I trust in the abilities of my players and our growth of the club's junior players who will filter through into our NPL program over the years ahead."
A Facebook post following the Birch Avenue club's admission to the NPL said more player signings and coaching appointments will be made over the coming months.
There are major changes at Riverside where experienced Portuguese coach Silva takes over from Rob Murray.
Prince, who has guided Olympic men's and women's teams to Northern Championship titles in recent seasons, will assist Silva.
Lucy Johns resumes charge of the club's NC women, Jared Colgrave will lead the NC men and Alex Turner the NC1 team.
Fresh from a title-winning season with the under-18s, Phillip Ragan will look after the new under-17 men's squad with state representative Chelsea Wing guiding the women.
Brian Wightman has stepped down as club president but will coach the new under-15 men's squad.
There has been a black and white revolution at Launceston City following the appointment of former captain Daniel Syson and his Devonport teammate Nathan Pitchford to guide the NPL side.
City have since announced some high-profile arrivals such as Devonport and Riverside MVPs Joel Stone and Will Humphrey plus US centre-back Alexander Jacobs and prolific Ulverstone striker Toby Anderson along with several player re-signings including captain Lachlan Clark, Gedi Krusa, James Hawes, Stef Tantari and Juan Hampson.
English striker Dan Smith will take charge of the men's NC side with last year's NC1 coach Dallas Kelly stepping up as assistant while Richard Reilly and Darren Cook run the women's side and Ben Churchill the NC1.
"The re-appointment of Richard will provide stability as the club looks to continue to build momentum in 2023 and towards its ambition of re-entering the Women's Super League competition," the Prospect club said on Facebook.
Fresh off a title-winning campaign, former City stalwart Peter Savill remains in charge of Northern Rangers' NC side with assistance from Jesse Fulton. A women's coach is yet to be announced while Wayne Wager will run NC1 having previously taken charge of City's equivalent.
Rohan Pooley will be the NTCA Ground club's technical director.
