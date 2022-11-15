The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston City, United, Riverside and Northern Rangers secure coaches for upcoming soccer season

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
November 15 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fernando Munoz

Launceston United cemented their promotion to NPL Tasmania by announcing head coach Fernando Munoz as the North's senior clubs finalise their leadership teams for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.