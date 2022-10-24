The Tasmanian soccer landscape is set for a shake-up and Launceston could be at the epicentre.
Launceston United have applied to join the men's NPL Tasmania and, if successful, would become the only club in the city represented in both statewide leagues.
Meanwhile, the region's other three major clubs - Launceston City, Riverside Olympic and Northern Rangers - have expressed varying degrees of enthusiasm to up their involvement.
The final make-up of next season's statewide leagues remains unknown as Football Tasmania works through required criteria with existing and potentially new member clubs.
City and Olympic will remain in the men's competition - along with champions Devonport plus South Hobart, Clarence Zebras, Kingborough Lions and Glenorchy Knights - while a question mark appears to hang over Olympia Warriors.
Launceston United is seeking to step up having won the league and cup double in just their second season in the Women's Super League.
United president Anthony Coulson said: "We are excited about the prospect of joining the league.
"Our recent WSL experience has resulted in us setting up a strong structure within the club. We have a lot of talented youth coming through that are eagerly waiting for the opportunity to challenge themselves.
"Combined with the major upgrade work at Birch Avenue that is happening over the summer, we are well placed to successfully move to the next level."
Football Tasmania chief executive Matt Bulkeley has confirmed additional interest in the league with an approval process for all clubs nearing completion.
"We have not finalised the process yet," he said.
"Every club has had to demonstrate how they will meet certain requirements. We are trying to finalise this as quickly as possible to get on with planning for next season and will hopefully be able to do this in a week or so.
"The men's competition is adapting new specific club regulations. That is part of the application process for the next licence period next year so we are determining who is in that competition.
"We are working closely with clubs on this process and other changes to competitions. We have had a number of discussions with clubs North and South and seeking feedback."
Bulkeley said while it is preferable to have an even number of teams to avoid a weekly bye, this had not been the primary focus.
FT also plans to replace the statewide NPL reserves with an under-21 league, aligned to the senior comp.
"Based on numbers and analysis of registrations, we are comfortable that clubs can cope with this," Bulkeley added. "We know Launceston clubs have very healthy junior numbers."
One season remains on the WSL three-year licence period which began in 2020-21 and Bulkeley does not anticipate changes to the seven-team make-up of United, South Hobart, Devonport, Clarence, Kingborough, Taroona and Olympia.
"As long as clubs can continue to meet criteria, that will remain unchanged unless we allow extra teams in and at the moment we are not seriously considering that for next season."
Launceston City president Danny Linger said the club is looking to re-enter the WSL but not next year.
"It's certainly part of our strategic plan to work towards that," he said. "We need to build our women's program properly which we are doing through our academies."
With the season likely to start around mid-March, Linger said the club was keen to know the final make-up of NPL Tasmania and supportive of the new under-21 league.
"I think the under-21 competition is a bit of an opportunity for a decent pathway for youth players provided it is managed properly.
"We're going to have a lot of extra travel for younger players not used to that so I think travel will probably be the biggest issue there."
The club has considerable infrastructure redevelopment plans in the pipeline for Prospect Park with assorted funding sources close to being locked in.
Northern Rangers left the statewide men's league in 2018 and president Gavin Stone said the NTCA Ground-based club has discussed a possible return.
"We investigated rejoining the state league at the start of the year and decided it would be too hard for us to meet the criteria," he said.
"The biggest hurdle is that we would need to increase access to the NTCA and improve certain facilities. We are working with the NTCA, Launceston Council and the other clubs at the ground to improve facilities for all users but it doesn't meet the timelines to re-enter the NPL in 2023."
No boots are allowed on the NTCA Grounds until April 1 so Rangers train elsewhere until then which causes logistical issues for players.
Riverside Olympic president Brian Wightman said the West Tamar club does harbour ambitions of one day seeing WSL as well as NPL Tasmania action at Windsor Park.
"ROFC is in full preparation mode for the upcoming NPL season and we look forward to receiving confirmation of an NPL licence from Football Tasmania," Wightman said.
"NCW will begin training on November 7 with the long-term goal of becoming a member of the WSL when the next opportunity arises."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
